US Politicians' Response to Russia, NFTs, Crypto and Jan6

The Misfits talk about Ukraine history, United State’s response to the conflict in Ukraine, humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the rise in use of Crypto... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Misfits talk about Ukraine history, United State's response to the conflict in Ukraine, humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the rise in use of Crypto currencies by Russia and Ukraine.

For the first segment, Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the nuclear studies institute at American University in Washington, expert on 20th century history, author of many books, including The Untold History of the United States and Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists as Political Activists in 1930s America joins the show to talk about the historical context for the current conflict in Ukraine. Kuznick talks about the US response to Russia which will not involve direct military engagement by the United States and NATO in Ukraine. No one wants to risk a nuclear war with Russia over the conflict. The longer the war goes on the deeper the humanitarian crisis will be according to Kuznick. They also talk about the incorrect beliefs held by American politicians and the public at large. A recent Economist YouGov poll showed that 52% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats believe that Russia is a communist country.Next, Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer" and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show to talk about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. According to the World Food Program, and this is not a new statistic - 95% of the population doesn’t have enough to eat and 80 percent of households saw their incomes fall in January. They also talk about a UN discussion yesterday about how to help Afghanistan reset and rebuild its economy.Then, Ajamu Baraka, International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst. National organizer for @blacks4peace joins the conversation to talk about the January 6 investigating committee accusing former President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman of having committed felony conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors have not accused Trump of having committed any crime yet, but there will now be pressure on the Justice Department to take a more active role in the case. The Misfits also talk about whether it is even possible for a third party to form and become viable in U.S. campaigns and elections.For the last segment, Chris Garaffa, Editor of TechForThePeople.org joins the Misfits to talk about accessing the value of NFTs, the novel use of the NFT concept and what it could mean. They also discuss the rise in use of Crypto used to send donations to Ukraine and the Russian government is utilizing Crypto as a means to work around banking related sanctions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

