Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the U.S. sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia, pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy in the U.S., and Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Bio | US Sacrificing Ukraine to Manufacture ConsentPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | Pervasive Russophobia Drives Bad Foreign PolicyIn the first hour. Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia using its special military operation as a way to force Ukraine to respond to its security demands, Zelensky relying on his theater training to lead Ukraine, and the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on mainstream media manufacturing consent for war abroad, the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ hoax that uses video game footage as ‘proof,’ and pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy and discrimination.In the third hour Jamarl and Faran talked about Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse, the United States pushing Russia and China ever closer together, and took your calls.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

