https://sputniknews.com/20220304/ukrainians-flee-en-masse-as-major-cities-encircled-1093569271.html
Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled
Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T09:35+0000
2022-03-04T09:35+0000
2022-03-04T09:35+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
russia
china
media
rt
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093569246_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c959b1325c1b3755d9581c42a4373558.png
Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the U.S. sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia, pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy in the U.S., and Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Bio | US Sacrificing Ukraine to Manufacture ConsentPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | Pervasive Russophobia Drives Bad Foreign PolicyIn the first hour. Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia using its special military operation as a way to force Ukraine to respond to its security demands, Zelensky relying on his theater training to lead Ukraine, and the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on mainstream media manufacturing consent for war abroad, the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ hoax that uses video game footage as ‘proof,’ and pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy and discrimination.In the third hour Jamarl and Faran talked about Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse, the United States pushing Russia and China ever closer together, and took your calls.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093569246_251:0:1184:700_1920x0_80_0_0_514df8c38a90a6db8ca813552bafba2b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, russia, china, media, rt, аудио, radio
Ukrainians Flee En Masse as Major Cities Encircled
Subscribe
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia, pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy in the US, and Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse.
Scott Ritter - Bio | US Sacrificing Ukraine to Manufacture Consent
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist | Pervasive Russophobia Drives Bad Foreign Policy
In the first hour. Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia using its special military operation as a way to force Ukraine to respond to its security demands, Zelensky relying on his theater training to lead Ukraine, and the US sacrificing Ukraine to manufacture consent for war in Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on mainstream media manufacturing consent for war abroad, the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ hoax that uses video game footage as ‘proof,’ and pervasive Russophobia driving bad foreign policy and discrimination.
In the third hour Jamarl and Faran talked about Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse, the United States pushing Russia and China ever closer together, and took your calls.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com