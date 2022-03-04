https://sputniknews.com/20220304/tory-mp-urges-boris-johnson-to-scrap-foreign-aid-to-india-over-stance-on-ukraine-1093578733.html

Tory MP Urges Boris Johnson to Scrap Foreign Aid to India Over Stance on Ukraine

Tory MP Urges Boris Johnson to Scrap Foreign Aid to India Over Stance on Ukraine

Although the UK said in 2012 that it would end foreign aid to India by 2015, figures released by the British government in September last year showed that the... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T11:40+0000

2022-03-04T11:40+0000

2022-03-04T11:40+0000

russia-nato row on european security

uk

india

tories

boris johnson

nato

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091884123_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3813a665a38d7a8b017f9de3922a54e9.jpg

Former UK Defence Minister and Tory Member of Parliament, Johnny Mercer, has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap millions of pounds' foreign aid to India because of New Delhi’s stance on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Mercer’s boss, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been one of the western leaders to blame Russia for the present security crisis between Moscow and the 30-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). In lockstep with US, EU and other western allies, the UK government slapped economic sanctions against the Russian Central Bank and several other financial institutions, as well as the country’s political leadership because of the crisis in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation aimed at the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, and at stopping the genocide by the Ukrainian regime of the Russian-speaking people in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics, two Ukrainian regions which declared independence from Kiev back in 2014.Moscow also has demanded that the 30-nation NATO bloc, which includes EU nations, the UK and the US, abandons its "open-door policy" and jettisons any plans to grant Ukraine member status in the future.Johnson has said that NATO has no plans to grant membership to Ukraine, the western nations have supplied more than $1.5 billion in military supplies to the administration of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky since hostilities erupted.India, for its part, has maintained that it doesn’t comply with unilateral western sanctions. India, along with China, has also regularly abstained from voting on several western-backed United Nations (UN) resolutions calling Russia, one of New Delhi’s foremost defence partners, the “aggressor” in Ukraine. New Delhi has said that it respects “legitimate security concerns” of all sides and backs dialogue to end the hostilities.New Delhi’s neutral stance is appreciated by Moscow, but has put India at odds with the position adopted by the US and its other western partners.Quad MeetingThe four-nation Quad grouping comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US, seeks to “defend” an “open and inclusive Indo-Pacific” region amid Beijing’s rising economic and military influence. Beijing perceives the US-led group as being directed against it and has described it as an “Asian NATO”.Australia, Japan and the US have sought to make the Ukraine situation part of Quad’s agenda. Australia and Japan have also committed millions of dollars to Kiev, besides slapping sanctions on Russian entities.A joint statement released after the Quad meeting said that the “ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine were discussed by the partners and its broader implications were assessed”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/putin-thanks-russian-special-op-forces-for-heroically-performing-their-military-duty-in-ukraine-1093413085.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/china-warns-us-will-dump-india-australia-and-japan-as-four-nations-convene-for-quad-summit-1089391336.html

india

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

uk, india, tories, boris johnson, nato, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), china