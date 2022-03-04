https://sputniknews.com/20220304/the-establishment-narratives-are-crumbling-1093569121.html
The Establishment Narratives Are Crumbling
The Establishment Narratives Are Crumbling
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia and Ukraine agreeing on civilian humanitarian corridors for... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Establishment Narratives are Crumbling
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia and Ukraine agreeing on civilian humanitarian corridors for passage, and the Sacklers to pay six billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Politicians Wearing Ukrainian Flags, The 2014 Maidan, and The Ukrainian MilitaryFiorella Isabel- Host of The Convo Couch | Leftist Turned Fascist, The AntiWar Movement, and International ElectionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the ceasefire, NATO training Ukrainian citizens, and the military purge in Ukraine. Mark discussed the 2014 coup and how the military was transformed, after the coup. Mark talked about the tv stations shut down by President Zelensky and the ceasefire between Russia - Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Fiorella Isabel about elections, the establishment left, and censorship. Fiorella spoke about the western media narratives and NATO aggression. Fiorella discussed media gaslighting and modern-day book burning.We's love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Establishment Narratives Are Crumbling
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia and Ukraine agreeing on civilian humanitarian corridors for passage, and the Sacklers to pay six billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Politicians Wearing Ukrainian Flags, The 2014 Maidan, and The Ukrainian Military
Fiorella Isabel- Host of The Convo Couch | Leftist Turned Fascist, The AntiWar Movement, and International Elections
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the ceasefire, NATO training Ukrainian citizens, and the military purge in Ukraine. Mark discussed the 2014 coup and how the military was transformed, after the coup. Mark talked about the tv stations shut down by President Zelensky and the ceasefire between Russia - Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Fiorella Isabel about elections, the establishment left, and censorship. Fiorella spoke about the western media narratives and NATO aggression. Fiorella discussed media gaslighting and modern-day book burning.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com