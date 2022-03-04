https://sputniknews.com/20220304/the-establishment-narratives-are-crumbling-1093569121.html

The Establishment Narratives Are Crumbling

The Establishment Narratives Are Crumbling

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia and Ukraine agreeing on civilian humanitarian corridors for... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T09:35+0000

2022-03-04T09:35+0000

2022-03-04T09:35+0000

msnbc

wikileaks

ukraine

censorship

antiwar

radio sputnik

the backstory

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093569067_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_abcbec85913fe76726b43c2105712c17.png

The Establishment Narratives are Crumbling On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia and Ukraine agreeing on civilian humanitarian corridors for passage, and the Sacklers to pay six billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | US Politicians Wearing Ukrainian Flags, The 2014 Maidan, and The Ukrainian MilitaryFiorella Isabel- Host of The Convo Couch | Leftist Turned Fascist, The AntiWar Movement, and International ElectionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the ceasefire, NATO training Ukrainian citizens, and the military purge in Ukraine. Mark discussed the 2014 coup and how the military was transformed, after the coup. Mark talked about the tv stations shut down by President Zelensky and the ceasefire between Russia - Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Fiorella Isabel about elections, the establishment left, and censorship. Fiorella spoke about the western media narratives and NATO aggression. Fiorella discussed media gaslighting and modern-day book burning.We's love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

msnbc, wikileaks, ukraine, censorship, antiwar, radio sputnik, the backstory, аудио, radio