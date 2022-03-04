https://sputniknews.com/20220304/that-was-wrong-ex-ag-bill-barr-thinks-trump-was-responsible-for-6-jan-riot-1093591872.html

Former US Attorney-General, Bill Barr, has said he believes ex-President Donald Trump was responsible for the 6 January Capitol riot.Another part of the plan, according to Barr, was to "intimidate Congress" - something the former AG believes "was wrong". Barr also said he took a dig at the performance of Trump's "crackerjack" legal team during the meeting when he offered to step down.During the interview the former attorney-general also recalled how Trump slammed his hand on the desk and told him to go home after Barr challenged his claims of election fraud that Trump believes took place during the 2020 White House race.Trump was "obviously very angry" with his remarks, Barr continued, saying that he went on to offer his resignation - something that made the president furious.In the middle of December 2020, Barr officially announced his resignation, leaving the Trump administration just around a month before the Cabinet was set to change. Despite the tense conversation the two had before Barr's departure, Trump described their relationship as "a very good one" when announcing the news on Twitter, and said that Barr "has done an outstanding job".Weeks later, on 6 January, Trump spoke at his massive Save America rally in Washington, DC, calling on his supporters to protest against the results of the 2020 election. Many believed that Trump was the one who instigated the Capitol riot that occurred shortly after his rally, with crowds of protesters storming the government building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The riot claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer, and left the building ransacked as lawmakers were evacuated.Trump, who was impeached for a second time on the charge of "inciting insurrection", has denied any wrongdoing and asserted that he never wanted any violence on US streets.

