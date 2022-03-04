https://sputniknews.com/20220304/telegram-channels-of-sputnik-rt-being-blocked-in-eu-countries-1093584818.html
Earlier in the week, the Rossiya Segodnya media group lambasted the move by Google to restrict access to its resources online, calling it an act of censorship. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Telegram channels of the Sputnik news agency and RT are being blocked in the European Union, press services revealed Friday.The move comes shortly after the EU banned Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT in the bloc earlier in the week. Additionally, the Rossiya Segodnya media group (which both Sputnik and RT are a part of) said on Wednesday that Meta had suspended the work of those apps related to its resources. A similar decision was made by Google News and Google Discover - the services have limited access to the Rossiya Segodnya media outlets online. The move targeting the Russian state-run media outlets was condemned by the media group as "censorship" and "manipulation of the information agenda". Harsh criticism was also voiced by the Russian Foreign Ministry as it blamed the West for trying to "deliberately restrict access to Russian information [sources] so that users can see a one-sided picture of the Russian special operation".The YouTube channels, Instagram, and TikTok accounts linked to Sputnik and RT were also blocked across Europe following a slew of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the bloc over the military operation by Russia in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goals of the operation are to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the nation's neighbour.
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/wests-censorship-of-rt-sputnik--psy-ops-against-russians-is-sign-of-weakness-say-us-analysts-1093528682.html
11:35 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 04.03.2022)
The Telegram channels of the Sputnik news agency and RT are being blocked in the European Union, press services revealed Friday.
"The telegram channel 'Sputnik Blizhneye Zarubezhye' has been blocked in EU countries", the Sputnik press service said. "In many European countries, the Telegram channels RT DE, RT RU, RT News do not open, in particular, in Germany, France, the Netherlands".
The move comes shortly after the EU banned Sputnik news websites
and the broadcasting of the RT in the bloc earlier in the week. Additionally, the Rossiya Segodnya media group (which both Sputnik and RT are a part of) said on Wednesday that Meta had suspended
the work of those apps related to its resources.
A similar decision was made by Google News and Google Discover - the services have limited access to the Rossiya Segodnya media outlets online.
The move targeting the Russian state-run media outlets was condemned by the media group as "censorship" and "manipulation of the information agenda".
Harsh criticism was also voiced by the Russian Foreign Ministry as it blamed the West for trying to "deliberately restrict access to Russian information [sources] so that users can see a one-sided picture of the Russian special operation".
The YouTube channels, Instagram, and TikTok accounts linked to Sputnik and RT were also blocked across Europe following a slew of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the bloc over the military operation by Russia in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goals of the operation are to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the nation's neighbour.