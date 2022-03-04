https://sputniknews.com/20220304/telegram-channels-of-sputnik-rt-being-blocked-in-eu-countries-1093584818.html

Telegram Channels of Sputnik, RT Being Blocked in EU Countries

Telegram Channels of Sputnik, RT Being Blocked in EU Countries

Earlier in the week, the Rossiya Segodnya media group lambasted the move by Google to restrict access to its resources online, calling it an act of censorship. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T11:35+0000

2022-03-04T11:35+0000

2022-03-04T12:13+0000

europe

telegram

sputnik

rt

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105499/99/1054999963_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7ccc1145b50ecbeea268b6ed13aeee7d.jpg

The Telegram channels of the Sputnik news agency and RT are being blocked in the European Union, press services revealed Friday.The move comes shortly after the EU banned Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT in the bloc earlier in the week. Additionally, the Rossiya Segodnya media group (which both Sputnik and RT are a part of) said on Wednesday that Meta had suspended the work of those apps related to its resources. A similar decision was made by Google News and Google Discover - the services have limited access to the Rossiya Segodnya media outlets online. The move targeting the Russian state-run media outlets was condemned by the media group as "censorship" and "manipulation of the information agenda". Harsh criticism was also voiced by the Russian Foreign Ministry as it blamed the West for trying to "deliberately restrict access to Russian information [sources] so that users can see a one-sided picture of the Russian special operation".The YouTube channels, Instagram, and TikTok accounts linked to Sputnik and RT were also blocked across Europe following a slew of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the bloc over the military operation by Russia in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goals of the operation are to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the nation's neighbour.

https://sputniknews.com/20220303/wests-censorship-of-rt-sputnik--psy-ops-against-russians-is-sign-of-weakness-say-us-analysts-1093528682.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, telegram, sputnik, rt, censorship