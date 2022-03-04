https://sputniknews.com/20220304/stormtroopers-in-ukraine-israeli-channel-shows-star-wars-jet-during-broadcast-on-russian-special-op-1093591025.html

Stormtroopers in Ukraine? Israeli Channel Shows Star Wars Jet During Broadcast on Russian Special Op

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special operation in Ukraine, which he said is aimed at denazifying and demilitarizing Kiev. Moscow stressed that there is no threat to the civilian population as forces are only targeting military infrastructure in Ukraine.

Darth Vader and his henchmen are now in Ukraine… wait... what? Yes, you read it correctly. Israeli Channel 13 showed a TIE spaceship during its live broadcast about Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, local media reported. According to 'Israel Today', the footage shows the spacecraft, which has apparently crashed, lying on the ground and two stormtroopers standing beside it.Snippets of the broadcast and screenshots of it were posted on social media and quickly sparked condemnation from journalists, who accused the channel of unprofessionalism and spreading fake news.According to the London-based online news outlet, Middle East Eye, the channel has launched an investigation into the incident and the person edited the image has been suspended. The outlet said that the footage shown during the broadcast was a video from 2014 that Disney, the company that owns the Star Wars franchise, used to promote the saga in Germany on Sky Deutschland.Israel Today writes that the footage has recently been shared on Telegram channels, which wrote about Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.The special operation was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February and, according to the Russian head of state, is aimed at protecting the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics, which announced their independence from Kiev in 2014. LPR and DPR asked for help from Moscow after Kiev escalated attacks on the republics. During the standoff, the LPR and DPR ordered their civilian populations to be evacuated to Russia.President Putin also said that the special operation is aimed at "de-Nazifying and demilitarising" Ukraine.For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Putin's statement about the presence of Nazis in Ukraine, and described the special operation as a "full-scale invasion". Western nations have sided with Kiev, condemning Russia's actions and imposing the harshest sanctions on Moscow to date. The Kremlin has stressed that the West has been turning a blind eye to war crimes committed by Kiev in Donbass.

