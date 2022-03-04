International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220304/stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-urgent-meeting-of-nato-foreign-ministers-1093576032.html
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Urgent Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Urgent Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
Finland and Sweden's foreign ministers, as well as the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Borrell, also took part in the extraordinary... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T12:36+0000
2022-03-04T12:39+0000
situation in ukraine
nato
ukraine
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092829325_0:0:2949:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_af1711e0a7fefc4aed44a75ac87ec688.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) on Friday, 4 March.Chaired by Stoltenberg, the meeting was held in person. It took place amid a continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the day after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held another round of talks which resulted in an agreement to organise humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and supplies of food and medicine to affected areas. Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said the alliance was not going to be part of the conflict in Ukraine and would not deploy troops in the country. However, NATO countries have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, including air defence missiles and anti-tank systems.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Stoltenberg gives a press conference following extraordinary meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs
Stoltenberg gives a press conference following extraordinary meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs
2022-03-04T12:36+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092829325_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_079fa0c2c56435bc783ecd5267389dd1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, ukraine, jens stoltenberg, видео

Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Urgent Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

12:36 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 04.03.2022)
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
SubscribeGoogle news
Finland and Sweden's foreign ministers, as well as the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Borrell, also took part in the extraordinary meeting.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) on Friday, 4 March.
Chaired by Stoltenberg, the meeting was held in person. It took place amid a continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the day after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held another round of talks which resulted in an agreement to organise humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and supplies of food and medicine to affected areas.
Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said the alliance was not going to be part of the conflict in Ukraine and would not deploy troops in the country. However, NATO countries have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, including air defence missiles and anti-tank systems.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала