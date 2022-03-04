https://sputniknews.com/20220304/stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-urgent-meeting-of-nato-foreign-ministers-1093576032.html

Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Urgent Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

Finland and Sweden's foreign ministers, as well as the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Borrell, also took part in the extraordinary... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) on Friday, 4 March.Chaired by Stoltenberg, the meeting was held in person. It took place amid a continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the day after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held another round of talks which resulted in an agreement to organise humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and supplies of food and medicine to affected areas. Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said the alliance was not going to be part of the conflict in Ukraine and would not deploy troops in the country. However, NATO countries have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, including air defence missiles and anti-tank systems.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

