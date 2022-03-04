International
BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists, Russian MoD Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-mod-ukrainian-nationalists-planning-provocations-in-kharkov-involving-foreign-journalists-1093590627.html
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists
Russia repeatedly condemned the actions of the Ukrainian nationalist battalions, accusing them of using civilians as human shields and placing armaments... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T14:34+0000
2022-03-04T14:55+0000
situation in ukraine
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093590627.jpg?1646405719
Russia's Defence Ministry has issued a warning about Ukrainian nationalists' planned provocations in Kharkov. According to its intelligence, the nationalists have deployed several rocket launchers in the residential quarters of the city and forbidden the civilians to leave their homes in the hopes of drawing Russian fire towards them.The Defence Ministry said that the provocation is designed to make Russian forces shoot residential buildings in an attempt to destroy the MRLs, film it and release the footage to foreign journalists for distribution.The ministry revealed that the MRLs are installed in the Kiev district of Kharkov.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists

14:34 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 04.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Russia repeatedly condemned the actions of the Ukrainian nationalist battalions, accusing them of using civilians as human shields and placing armaments, including MRLs Grad, in residential quarters of Ukrainian cities.
Russia's Defence Ministry has issued a warning about Ukrainian nationalists' planned provocations in Kharkov. According to its intelligence, the nationalists have deployed several rocket launchers in the residential quarters of the city and forbidden the civilians to leave their homes in the hopes of drawing Russian fire towards them.
The Defence Ministry said that the provocation is designed to make Russian forces shoot residential buildings in an attempt to destroy the MRLs, film it and release the footage to foreign journalists for distribution.
The ministry revealed that the MRLs are installed in the Kiev district of Kharkov.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала