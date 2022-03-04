https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-mod-ukrainian-nationalists-planning-provocations-in-kharkov-involving-foreign-journalists-1093590627.html
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Planning Provocations in Kharkov Involving Foreign Journalists
Russia repeatedly condemned the actions of the Ukrainian nationalist battalions, accusing them of using civilians as human shields and placing armaments...
Russia's Defence Ministry has issued a warning about Ukrainian nationalists' planned provocations in Kharkov. According to its intelligence, the nationalists have deployed several rocket launchers in the residential quarters of the city and forbidden the civilians to leave their homes in the hopes of drawing Russian fire towards them.The Defence Ministry said that the provocation is designed to make Russian forces shoot residential buildings in an attempt to destroy the MRLs, film it and release the footage to foreign journalists for distribution.The ministry revealed that the MRLs are installed in the Kiev district of Kharkov.
Russia repeatedly condemned the actions of the Ukrainian nationalist battalions, accusing them of using civilians as human shields and placing armaments, including MRLs Grad, in residential quarters of Ukrainian cities.
Russia's Defence Ministry has issued a warning about Ukrainian nationalists' planned provocations in Kharkov. According to its intelligence, the nationalists have deployed several rocket launchers in the residential quarters of the city and forbidden the civilians to leave their homes in the hopes of drawing Russian fire towards them.
The Defence Ministry said that the provocation is designed to make Russian forces shoot residential buildings in an attempt to destroy the MRLs, film it and release the footage to foreign journalists for distribution.
The ministry revealed that the MRLs are installed in the Kiev district of Kharkov.