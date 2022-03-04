https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-mod-shows-wrecked-ukrainian-tanks-abandoned-us-javelins-near-mariupol--video-1093587633.html

Russian MoD Shows Wrecked Ukrainian Tanks, Abandoned US Javelins Near Mariupol – Video

Russian MoD Shows Wrecked Ukrainian Tanks, Abandoned US Javelins Near Mariupol – Video

The Defence Ministry earlier said that its troops in cooperation with the forces of the Donbass republics have made progress in encirclingthe Ukrainian city of... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T12:37+0000

2022-03-04T12:37+0000

2022-03-04T12:39+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

tank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093587569_19:0:1182:654_1920x0_80_0_0_c735558b9517d870a2d8a95ebae4d9f3.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing the aftermath of fighting near the city of Mariupol. The footage shows a partially destroyed tank, presumably a T-72AV/B1, branding the colours of the Ukrainian flag on its main cannon.The video also shows an abandoned and possibly used FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile, which were supplied in huge numbers to Ukraine by the US. Russia lambasted these shipments, arguing that they would only exacerbate the fighting in Donbass and prompt Kiev to abandon the option of resolving the crisis through peaceful means.Additionally, the footage from the Defence Ministry shows abandoned Ukrainian military fortifications. It also depicted the distribution of water and provisions to local residents by the Russian military as part of the humanitarian efforts being carried out in the area.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

ukraine, russia, tank