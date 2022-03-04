https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-media-watchdog-to-block-facebook-1093595842.html
Russian Media Watchdog to Block Facebook
Russian Media Watchdog to Block Facebook
Earlier, the watchdog issued numerous warnings to the social media platform over its voluntary decisions to block content, including content created by Russian... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T18:03+0000
2022-03-04T18:03+0000
2022-03-04T18:45+0000
russia
facebook
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432316_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f9351ad7b52a98a4d3f36085987e302c.jpg
The Russian Service for Supervision of Communications, Roskomnadzor, has announced that it will start blocking Facebook over its discrimination against Russian media outlets.Roskomnadzor said that by limiting access to the accounts of the TV channel Zvezda, as well as the news outlets RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru, Facebook violated Russian laws prohibiting censorship. The service said that it had detected 26 cases of censorship by the social media platform since October 2020.Facebook (owned by Meta) suspended the accounts of several Russian media outlets following the start of the Russian special military operation in Donbass for allegedly spreading false information. These accounts were later restored. However, the social media platform then banned the accounts of Sputnik and RT for users across Europe, citing a decision by the European Union.Russia has repeatedly pointed out that such blocks are unacceptable, but the social media platform ignored the demands to lift the regional bans.Moscow launched a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February. President Vladimir Putin explained that Russia was left with no other choice but to launch the operation after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements and resolve the conflict in Donbass peacefully.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432316_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6592d2a8154e6184ceecbf447c07e443.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
russia, facebook, meta
Russian Media Watchdog to Block Facebook
18:03 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 04.03.2022) Subscribe
Earlier, the watchdog issued numerous warnings to the social media platform over its voluntary decisions to block content, including content created by Russian media outlets, highlighting the events in Ukraine.
The Russian Service for Supervision of Communications, Roskomnadzor, has announced that it will start blocking Facebook over its discrimination against Russian media outlets.
Roskomnadzor said that by limiting access to the accounts of the TV channel Zvezda, as well as the news outlets RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru, Facebook violated Russian laws prohibiting censorship. The service said that it had detected 26 cases of censorship by the social media platform since October 2020.
Facebook (owned by Meta) suspended the accounts of several Russian media
outlets following the start of the Russian special military operation in Donbass for allegedly spreading false information. These accounts were later restored. However, the social media platform then banned the accounts of Sputnik and RT for users across Europe, citing a decision by the European Union.
Russia has repeatedly pointed out that such blocks are unacceptable, but the social media platform ignored the demands to lift the regional bans.
Moscow launched a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify
Ukraine on 24 February. President Vladimir Putin explained that Russia was left with no other choice but to launch the operation after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements and resolve the conflict in Donbass peacefully.