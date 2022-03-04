https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-forces-take-control-over-city-of-energodar-hosting-europes-biggest-nuclear-power-plant--mod-1093578321.html

MoD: Kiev Sought to Frame Russia for Radioactive Contamination at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

The Ukrainian Emergency Service said a fire had erupted outside the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant overnight, with one of its units having been switched... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian forces have taken control over the city of Energodar where Europe's biggest nuclear power plant is located, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The fire was the result of a provocation by Kiev aimed at accusing Russia of creating a hotbed of radioactive contamination, the ministry added. According to Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov, at around 2 a.m. local time, a group of Russian National Guard officers patrolling the territory around the NPP were attacked by Ukrainian saboteurs who opened fire from the building of the station's training centre. Russian forces fired back and destroyed the saboteurs' combat bases. As they were leaving the building, the Ukrainian sabotage group set the building on fire. Konashenkov added that the radiation level is normal following the incident. The NPP's staff continues to work as normal and is monitoring radiation levels.The Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed there was no radiation release as a result of the incident, safety systems of six reactors at Zaporozhskaya NPP were not affected by fire. On Friday night, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported a fire at a training centre outside the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant in the city of Energodar. The blaze was localised to 2,000 square metres, the emergency service later reported, adding that no casualties were reported during the incident.

