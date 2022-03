https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russia-media-watchdog-limits-twitter-access-as-bookingcom-delists-russian-lodgings-amid-hostilities-1093598034.html

Russia Media Watchdog Limits Twitter Access as Booking.com Delists Russian Lodgings Amid Hostilities

Russia Media Watchdog Limits Twitter Access as Booking.com Delists Russian Lodgings Amid Hostilities

Earlier Friday, Roskomnadzor, the Russian Service for Supervision of Communications, announced that it would begin prohibiting the country’s access to Facebook... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T20:03+0000

2022-03-04T20:03+0000

2022-03-04T20:27+0000

russia

roskomnadzor

twitter

booking.com

access

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

As Moscow continues its special operation to demilitarize and ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine, Russia’s media watchdog is concurrently attempting to defend itself against the discriminatory practices of both Twitter and Booking.com.Per Roskomnadzor, access to social media platforms has been restricted, and the online lodging marketplace is no longer offering patrons the opportunity to book accommodations within Russia.The developments follow Russia’s decision to block access to Facebook, which notably joined Instagram in prohibiting Russia Today and Sputnik from reaching those in the European Union.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-media-watchdog-to-block-facebook-1093595842.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

russia, roskomnadzor, twitter, booking.com, access