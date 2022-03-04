Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among First Presenters for Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022, will be a star-studded night as Hollywood biggies come together to celebrate the power of filmmaking, and walk down the red carpet at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Ahead of the big night, the show's producers have announced the first lineup of six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
These presenters include Hollywood actresses Zoe Kravitz, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Lady Gaga, actor/comedian Chris Rock, and actor/director Kevin Costner.
Adding an entertainment quotient to the award night, Oscar producer Will Packer shared in the statement that the awards will unite everyone and celebrate the power of filmmaking worldwide.
"Movies inspire us, entertain us, and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking", Packer said.
First lineup of six stellar presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
It is yet to be announced who will be joining the bandwagon of presenters on the show, to be aired live on ABC and broadcast by outlets worldwide on Sunday (27 March), at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).