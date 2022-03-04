https://sputniknews.com/20220304/oscars-2022-lady-gaga-zoe-kravitz-kevin-costner-among-first-presenters-for-academy-awards-1093575153.html

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among First Presenters for Academy Awards

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among First Presenters for Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022, will be a star-studded night as Hollywood biggies come together to celebrate the power of... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T07:36+0000

2022-03-04T07:36+0000

2022-03-04T07:36+0000

society

lady gaga

oscars

oscars

academy awards

hollywood

hollywood stars

kevin costner

celebrity

award ceremony

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093291119_0:207:2907:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_15eafb2a230a9f45ffafb7595221794e.jpg

Ahead of the big night, the show's producers have announced the first lineup of six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.These presenters include Hollywood actresses Zoe Kravitz, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Lady Gaga, actor/comedian Chris Rock, and actor/director Kevin Costner.Adding an entertainment quotient to the award night, Oscar producer Will Packer shared in the statement that the awards will unite everyone and celebrate the power of filmmaking worldwide.This year, the Oscars will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall.It is yet to be announced who will be joining the bandwagon of presenters on the show, to be aired live on ABC and broadcast by outlets worldwide on Sunday (27 March), at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, lady gaga, oscars, oscars, academy awards, hollywood, hollywood stars, kevin costner, celebrity, award ceremony, film award