Neutron Stars Unleash Strong Warm Winds After Destroying Stellar Companions, Study Says

Neutron stars release warm winds - not just extremely hot or cold ones - after devouring their stellar companions, a new study has revealed, according to Nature.The findings were unveiled after the scientific team looked into the data collected from the European Space Agency's (ESA) XMM-Newton satellite, the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), and the Spanish Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC). What they observed was an X-ray binary known as Swift J1858 and jets of hot, warm, and cold winds from the neutron star as it was devouring its stellar companion.But Swift J1858 was special: even though it is located on the other side of the galaxy, the obscuration was small enough for a full multiwavelength study to be conducted.Data from space and telescopes on Earth allowed the scientific team to examine the neuron star from the different bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. And while the signs of warm winds could only be detected at ultraviolet wavelengths, the cold winds could theoretically be seen by the human eye, as their signatures were spotted at optical wavelengths.According to Segura, the findings could offer many insights into how neutron stars interact with their environment, as well as contribute to the formation of new stars and galactic evolution.

