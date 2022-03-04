International
BREAKING NEWS: Putin Says Russia Has No Ill Intentions Towards Its Neighbours
https://sputniknews.com/20220304/man-utd-captain-harry-maguires-old-trafford-future-under-scrutiny-amid-rising-concerns-over-form-1093579003.html
Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire's Old Trafford Future Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Concerns Over Form
Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire's Old Trafford Future Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Concerns Over Form
According to reports in the British media, Harry Maguire's place in Man United's starting XI has been questioned by some of his teammates at Old Trafford... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T10:31+0000
2022-03-04T10:31+0000
sport
sport
sport
harry maguire
manchester united
football
football
future
sputnik
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083484801_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_da097f9f5ab19cb50cd1afb4b8ac7c30.jpg
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire's Red Devils future is under the microscope, with the 20-time English champions preparing to secure the services of a world-class defender this summer, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. The timing of the British newspaper's report is all the more concerning for Maguire's supporters, considering it comes in the wake of another publication, The Times, claiming that even the 28-year-old footballer's colleagues at Carrington were no longer fond of him.They were even debating about why Maguire was still being picked by manager Ralf Rangnick despite his downward spiral in form.Although the German coach has backed Maguire in public, even he's aware of the current issues plaguing the England star. This could be the reason why United are hunting for a new top quality defender.It is being speculated that besides appointing a long-term manager, signing a high profile striker and centre-back will be United's top priorities this summer.On the other hand, Maguire hasn't been a regular in United's playing XI of late, with Rangnick benching him on quite a number of occasions.Maguire didn't feature in United's game against Watford last weekend, as Frenchman Raphael Varane took his place in the squad.The Red Devils take on their fierce rivals Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, and there's no certainty over Maguire's reinstatement in that game either.While Maguire's form has made matters worse for United, the situation is a bit complicated because he still wears the captain's armband at the club.The Sheffield-born player is also the most expensive defender in the sport following his $97m switch to United from Leicester City in 2019.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083484801_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e609ab1a55c443e17feb210c4b78bd78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, harry maguire, manchester united, football, football, future, sputnik, football, football, football star, football team, football club, footballer, colleagues, transfer, transfer

Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire's Old Trafford Future Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Concerns Over Form

10:31 GMT 04.03.2022
© REUTERS / FRANK AUGSTEINHarry Maguire heads the ball for England against Italy in Euro 2020 final
Harry Maguire heads the ball for England against Italy in Euro 2020 final - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© REUTERS / FRANK AUGSTEIN
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
According to reports in the British media, Harry Maguire's place in Man United's starting XI has been questioned by some of his teammates at Old Trafford, especially at a time when the centre-back has continued to struggle on the pitch. While interim boss Ralf Rangnick has so far backed him, doubts are now growing about his future at the club.
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire's Red Devils future is under the microscope, with the 20-time English champions preparing to secure the services of a world-class defender this summer, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The timing of the British newspaper's report is all the more concerning for Maguire's supporters, considering it comes in the wake of another publication, The Times, claiming that even the 28-year-old footballer's colleagues at Carrington were no longer fond of him.

They were even debating about why Maguire was still being picked by manager Ralf Rangnick despite his downward spiral in form.

Although the German coach has backed Maguire in public, even he's aware of the current issues plaguing the England star. This could be the reason why United are hunting for a new top quality defender.

It is being speculated that besides appointing a long-term manager, signing a high profile striker and centre-back will be United's top priorities this summer.

On the other hand, Maguire hasn't been a regular in United's playing XI of late, with Rangnick benching him on quite a number of occasions.

Maguire didn't feature in United's game against Watford last weekend, as Frenchman Raphael Varane took his place in the squad.

The Red Devils take on their fierce rivals Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, and there's no certainty over Maguire's reinstatement in that game either.

While Maguire's form has made matters worse for United, the situation is a bit complicated because he still wears the captain's armband at the club.

The Sheffield-born player is also the most expensive defender in the sport following his $97m switch to United from Leicester City in 2019.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала