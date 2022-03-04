https://sputniknews.com/20220304/man-utd-captain-harry-maguires-old-trafford-future-under-scrutiny-amid-rising-concerns-over-form-1093579003.html

Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire's Old Trafford Future Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Concerns Over Form

According to reports in the British media, Harry Maguire's place in Man United's starting XI has been questioned by some of his teammates at Old Trafford... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire's Red Devils future is under the microscope, with the 20-time English champions preparing to secure the services of a world-class defender this summer, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. The timing of the British newspaper's report is all the more concerning for Maguire's supporters, considering it comes in the wake of another publication, The Times, claiming that even the 28-year-old footballer's colleagues at Carrington were no longer fond of him.They were even debating about why Maguire was still being picked by manager Ralf Rangnick despite his downward spiral in form.Although the German coach has backed Maguire in public, even he's aware of the current issues plaguing the England star. This could be the reason why United are hunting for a new top quality defender.It is being speculated that besides appointing a long-term manager, signing a high profile striker and centre-back will be United's top priorities this summer.On the other hand, Maguire hasn't been a regular in United's playing XI of late, with Rangnick benching him on quite a number of occasions.Maguire didn't feature in United's game against Watford last weekend, as Frenchman Raphael Varane took his place in the squad.The Red Devils take on their fierce rivals Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, and there's no certainty over Maguire's reinstatement in that game either.While Maguire's form has made matters worse for United, the situation is a bit complicated because he still wears the captain's armband at the club.The Sheffield-born player is also the most expensive defender in the sport following his $97m switch to United from Leicester City in 2019.

