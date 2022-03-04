International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220304/live-updates-nato-plotted-third-world-war-using-nuclear-weapons-against-russia---ex-ukrainian-pm--1093577850.html
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Plotted to Unleash WWIII & Use Nukes Against Russia, Ex-Ukrainian PM Says
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Plotted to Unleash WWIII & Use Nukes Against Russia, Ex-Ukrainian PM Says
On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of talks in Belarus which resulted in an agreement to jointly organise humanitarian... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T08:31+0000
2022-03-04T10:12+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
lpr
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1b/1093429710_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_f2d78b5d52db0368c952f99b29b276ea.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1b/1093429710_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7daae2e29ec9a5c02ee836e8c438ec38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, lpr, dpr, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Donetsk people's republic - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: NATO Plotted to Unleash WWIII & Use Nukes Against Russia, Ex-Ukrainian PM Says

08:31 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 04.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of talks in Belarus which resulted in an agreement to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure evacuation of civilians and deliveries of food and medicines. Also, the sides agreed to continue negotiations as soon as possible.
After Russia's special military operation in Ukraine entered its second week on 3 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin held another meeting with the Security Council members to say that the operation was going according to plan and all tasks were being implemented successfully.
Putin repeatedly stressed that the Russian army was doing everything possible to prevent civilian casualties and was targeting only military infrastructure.
On 24 February Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose authorities appealed to Moscow for assistance following repeated shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces. President Putin explained that a key goal of the operation is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine and thus eliminate a threat to Russia's national security.
*Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
10:23 GMT 04.03.2022
Nordic Council of Ministers Decides to Suspend Cooperation With Russia and Belarus
10:12 GMT 04.03.2022
Switzerland Receives 120 Asylum Requests From Ukrainian Refugees Since 24 February
Switzerland has received a request for asylum from 120 Ukrainian citizens since the start of Russia's military operation, spokesman of the Swiss secretariat for migration Samuel Wyss said.

"As of today, 120 people from Ukraine have requested asylum in Switzerland," Wyss said.

On Wednesday, the German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, said that refugees from Ukraine do not need to go through the asylum procedure, and will receive immediate protection for up to three years in the European Union. More than a million refugees have left Ukraine already, according to the UNHRC.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
10:03 GMT 04.03.2022
Russia's Activity in Council of Baltic States Suspended Due to Situation Around Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Ministry Says
10:02 GMT 04.03.2022
France's Arianespace to Look for Alternatives After OneWeb Launches From Baikonur Cancelled
French launch operator Arianespace announced on Friday that is in contact with its customers and government agencies in France and Europe to find the necessary alternatives after the cancellation of launches of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome.
"Regarding ST38 for OneWeb from Baikonur, it has been postponed indefinitely following the conditions posed by Roscosmos to proceed. Arianespace will work with its partners to ensure the well-being of the goods and means currently in Baikonur. Arianespace is in close contact with its customers and French and European authorities to best assess all the consequences of this situation and develop alternative solutions," the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the UK government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted. Earlier on Friday, the launch was cancelled.
09:38 GMT 04.03.2022
Forces of DPR, LPR Continue Offensive, Take More Towns Under Control, MoD Says
09:37 GMT 04.03.2022
MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Over 1800 Military Facilities in Ukraine
09:25 GMT 04.03.2022
NATO Plan on Ukraine Envisaged Blocking Kaliningrad With Polish Army, Ukraine's Ex-PM Says
The NATO plan for Ukraine involved the blocking of Kaliningrad with the help of the Polish army, Ukraine’s ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"There is information that this plan was developed jointly with NATO curators, since the United States had previously transferred about 5,000 of their soldiers to Poland, plus there was also the Polish army. According to the plan, they were supposed to block the Kaliningrad group, so that it could not advance to the attacked territory of the south-east of Ukraine," Azarov said on Facebook.

According to Azarov, NATO's plan for Ukraine also provided for the blocking of peacekeepers in Transnistria by forces from the territory of Romania.
09:22 GMT 04.03.2022
Borrell Supports Idea of Convening UNSC in Connection With Situation Around Zaporozhskaya NPP
09:19 GMT 04.03.2022
Panasonic Suspends Trade With Russia
09:16 GMT 04.03.2022
RT Resumes Broadcasting in Serbia, Telekom Srbija Says
09:12 GMT 04.03.2022
Zelensky Demands Immediate Sanctions Against Russia and No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky once again demanded the immediate strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the closure of the Ukrainian airspace.

"We need an immediate strengthening of sanctions against a nuclear terrorist country. We need an immediate closure of the sky over Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message.

Zelensky also claimed that almost the entire Russian army is waging war against Ukraine.
09:06 GMT 04.03.2022
Russian Ambassador in Paris: Situation With Russian Diplomats' Security in France Deteriorated
09:05 GMT 04.03.2022
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
MoD: Kiev Sought to Frame Russia for Radioactive Contamination at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
08:52 GMT
08:48 GMT 04.03.2022
Warsaw Claims Special Services Detained Man Believed to Be Russian Military Intel Agent
Spokesman for Polish Minister-Coordinator for Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Friday that the service officers detained a man, whom he called an agent of the Russian military intelligence.

"The man was identified as an agent of the Russian military intelligence GRU. By court order, he was arrested for three months," Zaryn told the Telewizja Polska broadcaster.
08:45 GMT 04.03.2022
Blinken: NATO is Defensive Alliance But If Conflict Comes to US We're Ready For It
08:44 GMT 04.03.2022
Belarus Prosecutor General Opens Criminal Probe Against Tikhanovskaya Over Inciting Actions Aimed at Damaging National Security
08:42 GMT 04.03.2022
DPR: Water Supply to Zaitsevo Halted After Shell Fired by Ukrainian Forces Hits Pump Station
08:37 GMT 04.03.2022
Stoltenberg Confirms NATO is Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Friday that the alliance is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine.
"NATO allies have implemented unprecedented sanctions, we provide support to Ukraine, at the same time, NATO is not part of the conflict, NATO is a defensive alliance, we do not seek war or conflict with Russia," Stoltenberg said at the doorstep of the extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
The NATO chief added that the meeting will focus on the long-term consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.
08:31 GMT 04.03.2022
Armed people patrol the railway platform while residents wait for a train at the station in Makeevka to evacuate to Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
Putin Saved Thousands of Lives in Donbass Republics, Pre-Maidan Ukrainian Prime Minister Says
08:29 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала