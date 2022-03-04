LIVE UPDATES: NATO Plotted to Unleash WWIII & Use Nukes Against Russia, Ex-Ukrainian PM Says

After Russia's special military operation in Ukraine entered its second week on 3 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin held another meeting with the Security Council members to say that the operation was going according to plan and all tasks were being implemented successfully.
Putin repeatedly stressed that the Russian army was doing everything possible to prevent civilian casualties and was targeting only military infrastructure.
On 24 February Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose authorities appealed to Moscow for assistance following repeated shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces. President Putin explained that a key goal of the operation is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine and thus eliminate a threat to Russia's national security.
*Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!