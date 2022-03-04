https://sputniknews.com/20220304/kim-kardashian-drops-west-from-her-last-name-on-social-media-after-being-declared-legally-single-1093579152.html

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Last Name on Social Media After Being Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Last Name on Social Media After Being Declared Legally Single

On Wednesday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by a court after she won her divorce bid from her estranged husband, rapper Kanye... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

society

hollywood

kim kardashian

kanye west

divorce

divorce talks

single

celebrity

celebrity gossip

celebrity feud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179739_0:33:2755:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd377b4d21ffbc51fd214c1049d3e23.jpg

Within 24 hours of being declared "legally single" from rapper Kanye West, Hollywood star Kim Kardashian has dropped "West" from her last name on social media handle.The celebrity's fans spotted the change on her social media on Friday after she posted a picture of her lying on a bed eating cereal as she posed for a selfie wearing pink loungewear from her brand SKIMS.Scores of fans came out in support of Kim, 41, after she axed "West" from her name and ended her seven years of marriage.Kim had filed a petition to end her marriage with Kanye through a bifurcation proceeding, allowing her to change her marital status while other issues, including their children's custody and property division, are addressed.While hearing her petition on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran passed the judgment in Kim's favour and said: "The court grants termination of the marital status".Kanye, 44, had opposed the divorce and made a public appeal to his wife to return to their marriage.Ahead of the crucial court hearing on Wednesday, Kanye reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher and retained a new attorney to represent him in the divorce case with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.Sources told TMZ that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the rapper fired him from the divorce case.Kanye also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed.The feud between Kim and Kanye turned murkier when the latter publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson on Instagram.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, hollywood, kim kardashian, kanye west, divorce, divorce talks, single, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity feud