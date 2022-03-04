International
Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Last Name on Social Media After Being Declared Legally Single
Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Last Name on Social Media After Being Declared Legally Single
On Wednesday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by a court after she won her divorce bid from her estranged husband, rapper Kanye West.
society
hollywood
kim kardashian
kanye west
divorce
divorce talks
single
celebrity
celebrity gossip
celebrity feud
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179739_0:33:2755:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd377b4d21ffbc51fd214c1049d3e23.jpg
Within 24 hours of being declared "legally single" from rapper Kanye West, Hollywood star Kim Kardashian has dropped "West" from her last name on social media handle.The celebrity's fans spotted the change on her social media on Friday after she posted a picture of her lying on a bed eating cereal as she posed for a selfie wearing pink loungewear from her brand SKIMS.Scores of fans came out in support of Kim, 41, after she axed "West" from her name and ended her seven years of marriage.Kim had filed a petition to end her marriage with Kanye through a bifurcation proceeding, allowing her to change her marital status while other issues, including their children's custody and property division, are addressed.While hearing her petition on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran passed the judgment in Kim's favour and said: "The court grants termination of the marital status".Kanye, 44, had opposed the divorce and made a public appeal to his wife to return to their marriage.Ahead of the crucial court hearing on Wednesday, Kanye reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher and retained a new attorney to represent him in the divorce case with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.Sources told TMZ that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the rapper fired him from the divorce case.Kanye also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed.The feud between Kim and Kanye turned murkier when the latter publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson on Instagram.
Kim had filed a petition to end her marriage with Kanye through a bifurcation proceeding, allowing her to change her marital status while other issues, including their children's custody and property division, are addressed.
While hearing her petition on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran passed the judgment in Kim's favour and said: "The court grants termination of the marital status".
Kanye, 44, had opposed the divorce and made a public appeal to his wife to return to their marriage.
Ahead of the crucial court hearing on Wednesday, Kanye reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher and retained a new attorney to represent him in the divorce case with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
Sources told TMZ that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the rapper fired him from the divorce case.
Kanye also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed.
The feud between Kim and Kanye turned murkier when the latter publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson on Instagram.
