Kadyrov Says Ukrainian Nationalists Planned Aggression Against Russia

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian special operation launched on 24 February to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine is going as... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has stated that Ukrainian nationalists were preparing an act of aggression against Russia.He was referring to those who share the ideology of Stepan Bandera, theorist of the militant faction of the right-wing of Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists. Some in Ukraine still hail him as a liberator who fought the USSR and Nazis, while Russia condemns Bandera as a fascist and a WWII war criminal.The head of the Republic of Chechnya added that "an endless stream of false information spread from Kiev and picked up by Europe, had enveloped the whole world […] but now each of us has no doubt that the nationalists in Ukraine were really preparing an aggression against Russia".He said that Moscow has "outpaced them, something that saved hundreds of thousands, and maybe even millions of lives". According to him, the special operation should "certainly be carried out to the complete defeat of Bandera's followers".The remarks partially echoed those by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov, who wrote on his Facebook page that President Putin had saved thousands of lives in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) by ordering a special military operation in Ukraine.Referring to intelligence data obtained by DPR forces, Azarov suggested that the Ukrainian Army was preparing a full-blown attack on the Donbass republics, but that Putin managed to outpace Kiev.Putin Says Ukraine Special Op Going as Planned This followed the Russian president praising the ongoing Russian special operation, which he said is going as planned, with all the tasks being implemented "successfully".He added that nationalists and foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are using civilians as human shields, and that they have not kept their promise to remove heavy military equipment from residential areas.The special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine was announced by Putin on 24 February, in the wake of a request by DPR and LPR for help following intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian Army. Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly underlined that the nation's armed forces are only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure with precision weapons and that Ukrainian civilians are out of danger.

