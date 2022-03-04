https://sputniknews.com/20220304/he-was-evil-personified-melinda-gates-addresses-jeffrey-epsteins-friendship-with-ex-husband-bill-1093568197.html

'He Was Evil Personified': Melinda Gates Addresses Jeffrey Epstein’s Friendship with Ex-Husband Bill

Melinda French Gates, the billionaire philanthropist who married Bill Gates in 1994, opened up about what led to her shocking divorce last year in a candid... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

It wasn’t one thing but “many things” that led to their divorce, Melinda said in the interview when King asked her about Bill Gate's friendship with Epstein.“He was awful,” she added. “I had nightmares about it afterward.”When King asked Melinda if Bill, the co-founder of Microsoft, continued to share correspondence with Epstein, she seemed resolved to not make an excuse for her ex-husband. “Any of the questions remaining about their relationship, those are for Bill to answer.”Bill Gates, 66, released a statement to CBS saying, “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.”Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted pedophile who died in jail via suicide at the age of 66, while waiting on additional child sex-trafficking charges that would’ve placed him in jail without bail for 45 years.The disgraced multimillionaire financier was connected to a string of high profile individuals, some of which the victims said they were forced to perform sex acts with, including former Maine Senator George Mitchell, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, money manager Glenn Dubin, and MIT professor Marvin Minksy.Other celebrities whose names are connected to Epstein include: former US President Bill Clinton, former US President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and actor Kevin Spacey, all of whom Epstein’s former pilot testified flew on Epstein’s private plane.Beginning in 2011, Bill Gates met with Epstein on a number of different occasions, including at Epstein’s townhouse where it was reported that Gates stayed “late into the night”. Epstein and Gates had also discussed a possible charitable fund involving the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a key asset in Melinda Gate’s life and career.“His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me,” Bill Gates emailed colleagues in 2011, after he first met Epstein.In the interview, Melinda Gates addressed her ex-husband's affair with a Microsoft colleague in 2000. The affair became public knowledge in 2019 and led to an internal corporate investigation. Melinda Gates believed they had gotten past the affair prior to their divorce.In May 2021 the duo announced that they would split and finalized their divorce the following August. The news interviewer asked if Gates felt as if the divorce was her fault. She said she had been committed to her marriage from the day she and Bill became engaged, to the day of their divorce.“I don’t question myself now. Not at all. I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage from the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it,” she explained.According to Melinda Gates, she and her ex are not “friends” but are “friendly”. She says she does not wish her ex-husband any ill will, and that the two will continue to work together on their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation charity.Melinda’s current net worth is reported to be at least $11 billion. Her ex, the Microsoft co-founder, reportedly has a net worth of $131.4 billion, currently making him the fourth-richest man in the world. Of their divorce he stated in 2021 that it was the “most unusual and difficult year of my life.”Melinda says despite experiencing “lots of tears for many days”, she’s excited about 2022, and is open to dating and falling in love again. When asked if she had started dating, she told King she is “dipping her toe in that water”.

