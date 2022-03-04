https://sputniknews.com/20220304/def-con-pelosi--1093569781.html

Def-Con Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), set social media ablaze earlier this week by appearing preemptively excited about US President Joe Biden's remarks on burn... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

ted rall

cartoons

nancy pelosi

state of the union

joe biden

beau biden

While announcing the administration's plans to support US veterans, Biden's 'Unity Agenda for the Nation' was upstaged by what appeared to some to be the premature giddiness of the House speaker. While it might appear to some that Pelosi was trying to repurpose her viral clap toward then-US President Donald Trump at the 2020 SOTU, it is more likely that the House speaker was happy about the additional support for US veterans. Legislation associated with treatment of burn pit victims notably passed with a 256-174 vote in the House on Thursday. The bill calls for expedited health care and disability payments for US veterans. Only 34 House Republicans supported the bill to support US war veterans.

