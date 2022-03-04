International
Def-Con Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), set social media ablaze earlier this week by appearing preemptively excited about US President Joe Biden's remarks on burn pits
While announcing the administration's plans to support US veterans, Biden's 'Unity Agenda for the Nation' was upstaged by what appeared to some to be the premature giddiness of the House speaker. While it might appear to some that Pelosi was trying to repurpose her viral clap toward then-US President Donald Trump at the 2020 SOTU, it is more likely that the House speaker was happy about the additional support for US veterans. Legislation associated with treatment of burn pit victims notably passed with a 256-174 vote in the House on Thursday. The bill calls for expedited health care and disability payments for US veterans. Only 34 House Republicans supported the bill to support US war veterans.
ted rall, cartoons, nancy pelosi, state of the union, joe biden, beau biden

Def-Con Pelosi

01:27 GMT 04.03.2022
© Ted RallDuring Biden’s State of the Union Address the president speculated that his son Beau’s brain cancer might have been caused by exposure to toxic burn pits during his military service. Inattentively, Nancy Pelosi rotely clapped the clap she made famous during Trump’s speech, then awkwardly sat down. That deadly clap should be weaponized…
During Biden’s State of the Union Address the president speculated that his son Beau’s brain cancer might have been caused by exposure to toxic burn pits during his military service. Inattentively, Nancy Pelosi rotely clapped the clap she made famous during Trump’s speech, then awkwardly sat down. That deadly clap should be weaponized… - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© Ted Rall
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), set social media ablaze earlier this week by appearing preemptively excited about US President Joe Biden's remarks on burn pits, a practice involving the open-air combustion of trash and chemical waste. Burn pits have been linked to fatal conditions, including the cancer that killed Biden's eldest son, Beau.
While announcing the administration's plans to support US veterans, Biden's 'Unity Agenda for the Nation' was upstaged by what appeared to some to be the premature giddiness of the House speaker.
"Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers. One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from 'burn pits,'" Biden said as Pelosi, 81, was seen smiling and rubbing clasped fists together.
While it might appear to some that Pelosi was trying to repurpose her viral clap toward then-US President Donald Trump at the 2020 SOTU, it is more likely that the House speaker was happy about the additional support for US veterans.
Legislation associated with treatment of burn pit victims notably passed with a 256-174 vote in the House on Thursday. The bill calls for expedited health care and disability payments for US veterans. Only 34 House Republicans supported the bill to support US war veterans.
