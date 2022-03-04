International
Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Reprimanded After Prison Guards Discover Milk Duds in Cell
01:03 GMT 04.03.2022
© AP Photo / KABC In this image taken from KABC pool video, Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, arrives in a wheelchair to an arraignment hearing, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts in California
© AP Photo / KABC
Evan Craighead
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being held at a medical facility within the Los Angeles, California, Twin Towers jail, as he awaits trial on 10 counts of rape and sexual assault. The ongoing trial comes alongside Weinstein's move to appeal a New York court's 23-year prison sentence on the basis of a tainted juror pool.
Harvey Weinstein, 69, was reprimanded by the LA County jail after guards for the facility discovered "contraband," in the form of Milk Duds, stashed with the convicted sex offender's belongings.
The chocolate-coated caramel candies were promptly confiscated upon discovery on November 10, according to records reviewed by Variety.
Jail officials assume the Milk Duds were passed off during a same-day, face-to-face meeting between lawyer Shawn Burkley and Weinstein, who reportedly has a laundry list of health problems, including diabetes and cardiac issues.
Guards have warned the former top Hollywood boss that his attorney's legal binders and laptop bags will now be subject to searches.
Weinstein reportedly claimed that the incident was a misunderstanding and that the chocolate-covered contraband was brought to the jail during his extradition from New York in July 2021.

"This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein told Variety. "It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."

Alan Jackson, his attorney, also issued a public apology, adding that the incident had "not happened since" the reprimand late last year.
Jail officials documented that such items were not with Weinstein during his initial search at the Correctional Treatment Center, the medical facility of the Twin Towers jail in LA.
Following his New York-to-California extradition, the disgraced 69-year-old ex-mogul pleaded not guilty to four counts of both forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, as well as two counts of sexual battery via restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.
Weinstein secured a minor legal victory in August 2021 when one charge was dropped due to surpassing the 10-year statute of limitations. An amended filing was issued after the fact, but was denied by Judge Lisa B. Lench, the same judge who dismissed the charge.
Weinstein, if convicted in California, faces 10 counts of rape and sexual assault, and well over 100 years in prison. This would be in addition to the New York court's 23-year sentence handed down in 2020. Weinstein's legal team is currently crafting an appeal on the East Coast, with a ruling expected within the next few months.
