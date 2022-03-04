International
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
CBC/Radio Canada Temporarily Suspends Reporting From Russia - Statement
CBC/Radio Canada Temporarily Suspends Reporting From Russia - Statement
TORONTO (Sputnik) - The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) or Radio Canada said in a statement that it has temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in... 04.03.2022
"CRC/Radio-Canada is concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation In Ukraine and Russia. In light of this situation and out of concern for the risk to our journalists and staff in Russia, we have temporarily suspended our reporting from the ground in Russia while we get clarity on this legislation," the statement said on Friday.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the country's armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.From now on, the dissemination of knowingly false reports regarding the Russian armed forces incurs a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $12,000) or prison sentence of up to three years.Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.In response, the West has rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia and allocated funds and boosted military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO member states on its eastern flank.
21:43 GMT 04.03.2022
TORONTO (Sputnik) - The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) or Radio Canada said in a statement that it has temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia after the authorities introduced a new legislation criminalizing disinformation about the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
“CRC/Radio-Canada is concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation In Ukraine and Russia. In light of this situation and out of concern for the risk to our journalists and staff in Russia, we have temporarily suspended our reporting from the ground in Russia while we get clarity on this legislation,” the statement said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the country’s armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.
From now on, the dissemination of knowingly false reports regarding the Russian armed forces incurs a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $12,000) or prison sentence of up to three years.
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
Russia Media Watchdog Limits Twitter Access as Booking.com Delists Russian Lodgings Amid Hostilities
20:03 GMT
Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
In response, the West has rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia and allocated funds and boosted military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO member states on its eastern flank.
