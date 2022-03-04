https://sputniknews.com/20220304/australian-open-champion-ash-barty-drops-bombshell-announcement-of-break-from-tennis-1093584482.html

Australian Open Champion Ash Barty Drops Bombshell Announcement of Break From Tennis

There was a time in tennis, when players competed in one tournament after another to gain valuable ranking points and move up the ladder on the WTA and ATP... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, World No 1 Ashleigh Barty made a shock announcement that she would be taking a break from tennis.Revealing that she has yet to recover from the Australian Open in January, the 25-year-old tennis star declared she won't compete in the forthcoming tournaments in California's Indian Wells and Miami in Florida.The Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open are widely regarded as the biggest competitions outside the Grand Slams (the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open), and top players are not known to skip them unless they have a major health issue or are engaged with a personal assignment.Barty started 2022 with a bang, making waves in Melbourne as she became the first Australian woman to capture the Australian Open - also known as the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific - since her countrywoman Chris O'Neil accomplished the feat in 1978.Barty has been absent from the court since.

