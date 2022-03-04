https://sputniknews.com/20220304/australian-cricket-legend-shane-warne-who-bowled-the-ball-of-the-century-passes-away-at-52-1093591423.html
Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Who Bowled the Ball of the Century Passes Away at 52
Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Who Bowled the Ball of the Century Passes Away at 52
Australia's Shane Warne was widely regarded as the best leg spinner in the history of cricket and was the second highest wicket taker in Tests, the longest... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T15:05+0000
2022-03-04T15:05+0000
2022-03-04T16:01+0000
sport
sport
sport
cricket
cricket
international cricket council
death
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093591600_0:38:3130:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_1527198ac4514f0f4f30e27fc8b7ca64.jpg
Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. According to the cricketer's management, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, where he was reportedly on a vacation.Warne featured in 145 Test matches and 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Kangaroos from 1992 to 2007, taking more than 1,000 wickets across the two formats of the game during his glittering career.However, he's best known for bowling the "Ball of the century" to England batsman Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes in England, eventually earning him the moniker of the "spin wizard"."Warnie", as he was nicknamed, remained extremely popular even after retirement as he became a highly decorated commentator and cricket expert, commenting and writing about the game in various newspapers across the globe.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093591600_399:0:3130:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb0a2e3492464c8acb1779c6ea414672.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, cricket, cricket, international cricket council, death, death
Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Who Bowled the Ball of the Century Passes Away at 52
15:05 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 04.03.2022) Subscribe
Australia's Shane Warne was widely regarded as the best leg spinner in the history of cricket and was the second highest wicket taker in Tests, the longest format of the sport, with 708 wickets. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler to secure 800 scalps in whites.
Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. According to the cricketer
's management, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, where he was reportedly on a vacation.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived", the Aussie spinner's management said in a statement released to the country's media. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course", the statement added.
Warne featured in 145 Test
matches and 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Kangaroos from 1992 to 2007, taking more than 1,000 wickets across the two formats of the game during his glittering career.
However, he's best known for bowling the "Ball of the century" to England batsman Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes in England, eventually earning him the moniker of the "spin
wizard".
"Warnie", as he was nicknamed, remained extremely popular even after retirement as he became a highly decorated commentator and cricket expert, commenting and writing about the game in various newspapers across the globe.