https://sputniknews.com/20220304/australian-cricket-legend-shane-warne-who-bowled-the-ball-of-the-century-passes-away-at-52-1093591423.html

Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Who Bowled the Ball of the Century Passes Away at 52

Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Who Bowled the Ball of the Century Passes Away at 52

Australia's Shane Warne was widely regarded as the best leg spinner in the history of cricket and was the second highest wicket taker in Tests, the longest... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T15:05+0000

2022-03-04T15:05+0000

2022-03-04T16:01+0000

sport

sport

sport

cricket

cricket

international cricket council

death

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093591600_0:38:3130:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_1527198ac4514f0f4f30e27fc8b7ca64.jpg

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. According to the cricketer's management, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, where he was reportedly on a vacation.Warne featured in 145 Test matches and 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Kangaroos from 1992 to 2007, taking more than 1,000 wickets across the two formats of the game during his glittering career.However, he's best known for bowling the "Ball of the century" to England batsman Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes in England, eventually earning him the moniker of the "spin wizard"."Warnie", as he was nicknamed, remained extremely popular even after retirement as he became a highly decorated commentator and cricket expert, commenting and writing about the game in various newspapers across the globe.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cricket, cricket, international cricket council, death, death