At Least 30 Dead, Over 50 Injured in Massive Explosion During Friday Prayers in Pakistan - Video
Several eyewitnesses claimed that a man in black blew himself up in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
Several eyewitnesses claimed that a man in black blew himself up in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers.
At least 30 people have been killed in a suspected suicide bombing attack inside a mosque in Peshawar, the capital city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
"We have counted 30 dead bodies. More than 50 are injured and are receiving treatment," Asim Khan, media manager of the Lady Reading Hospital, said.
Ten of those who are injured are in critical condition, the spokesman added.
According to the police, the blast took place during Friday prayers
at a mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.
Ijaz Ahsan, a senior police officer in Peshawar, said two attackers entered the mosque after firing shots at guards stationed outside. One policeman was killed and the other was critically injured.
After the attack, a blast took place in the mosque, with eyewitnesses claiming that one man blew himself up. The entire area has been cordoned off, and security teams have launched investigations.
The Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded a report from the local authorities.