https://sputniknews.com/20220304/at-least-30-dead-over-50-injured-in-massive-explosion-during-friday-prayers-in-pakistan---video-1093581531.html

At Least 30 Dead, Over 50 Injured in Massive Explosion During Friday Prayers in Pakistan - Video

At Least 30 Dead, Over 50 Injured in Massive Explosion During Friday Prayers in Pakistan - Video

Several eyewitnesses claimed that a man in black blew himself up in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

2022-03-04T10:33+0000

pakistan

peshawar

terrorist attack

imran khan

balochistan liberation army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103244/62/1032446279_0:0:5644:3175_1920x0_80_0_0_9c257b029b521aa6646bcc01b6223d36.jpg

At least 30 people have been killed in a suspected suicide bombing attack inside a mosque in Peshawar, the capital city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.Ten of those who are injured are in critical condition, the spokesman added. According to the police, the blast took place during Friday prayers at a mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Ijaz Ahsan, a senior police officer in Peshawar, said two attackers entered the mosque after firing shots at guards stationed outside. One policeman was killed and the other was critically injured. After the attack, a blast took place in the mosque, with eyewitnesses claiming that one man blew himself up. The entire area has been cordoned off, and security teams have launched investigations.The Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded a report from the local authorities.

pakistan

peshawar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, peshawar, terrorist attack, imran khan, balochistan liberation army