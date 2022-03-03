https://sputniknews.com/20220303/yes-sherlock-psaki-mocked-after-spotting-biden-related-pattern-in-russian-invasions-of-ukraine-1093544571.html

Yes, Sherlock: Psaki Mocked After Spotting Biden-Related 'Pattern' in 'Russian Invasions' of Ukraine

US comments on the situation in Ukraine have been abundant with gaffes and mistakes. President Joe Biden has already called Ukrainians "the Iranian people"... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has noticed a "pattern" when it comes to the Russian "invasions" of Ukraine, and this pattern appears to do nothing good for her own boss, President Joe Biden. "I was at the State Department, the president was the vice president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine", Psaki told CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from this president... President Putin and from the cronies around him".Despite Psaki quickly clarifying exactly which president she was talking about, netizens quickly began mocking her for connecting the "Russian invasions of Ukraine" with Joe Biden serving as a top US government official."‘This guy only seems to invade other countries while my boss is in office’", blogger Jim Treacher giggled on Twitter.The blogger was not the only one to mock how Jen Psaki "finally revealed the truth". Some noted that Psaki's "self-own" was shedding light on something that "we all agree on".Recent days have been quite challenging for Biden administration officials when it comes to commenting on the Ukraine crisis. During his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden happened to call Ukrainians "the Iranian people". His vice president, Kamala Harris, also recently also discovered herself in the crosshairs of online critics after she tried to explain the situation in Ukraine in "layman's terms", when she may have simplified it a tad too much.

