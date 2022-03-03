International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/us-reportedly-delays-release-of-national-defence-strategy-in-face-of-ukraine-crisis-1093553670.html
US Reportedly Delays Release of National Defence Strategy in Face of Ukraine Crisis
US Reportedly Delays Release of National Defence Strategy in Face of Ukraine Crisis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has forced the Pentagon to revisit the new National Defence Strategy just before it was to be... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T13:24+0000
2022-03-03T13:25+0000
situation in ukraine
us
russia
pentagon
defence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093058091_0:104:3114:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_d14ddb2290d48287a1395a18306d0c6e.jpg
The Biden administration was to unveil the document in February, but has delayed it indefinitely, a Pentagon official told the news outlet.The strategic planning document is still expected to be released ahead of Secretary Lloyd Austin’s posture hearings in Congress "sometime this spring," according to a source in the know.Though China will still be viewed as the number one threat to the United States, the revised strategy will make a larger focus on Russia, the report said.Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.In response, the West has rolled out still more sanctions against Moscow and moved to boost military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO members on the eastern flank.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093058091_195:0:2918:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_e6ba60c7b193d6d420c947ad1a249aab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, pentagon, defence

US Reportedly Delays Release of National Defence Strategy in Face of Ukraine Crisis

13:24 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 03.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Jason Reed An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005
 An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jason Reed
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has forced the Pentagon to revisit the new National Defence Strategy just before it was to be released and put the publication on hold, Politico reported on Thursday.
The Biden administration was to unveil the document in February, but has delayed it indefinitely, a Pentagon official told the news outlet.
The strategic planning document is still expected to be released ahead of Secretary Lloyd Austin’s posture hearings in Congress "sometime this spring," according to a source in the know.
Though China will still be viewed as the number one threat to the United States, the revised strategy will make a larger focus on Russia, the report said.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
In response, the West has rolled out still more sanctions against Moscow and moved to boost military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO members on the eastern flank.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала