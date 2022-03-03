https://sputniknews.com/20220303/us-reportedly-delays-release-of-national-defence-strategy-in-face-of-ukraine-crisis-1093553670.html

US Reportedly Delays Release of National Defence Strategy in Face of Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has forced the Pentagon to revisit the new National Defence Strategy just before it was to be... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden administration was to unveil the document in February, but has delayed it indefinitely, a Pentagon official told the news outlet.The strategic planning document is still expected to be released ahead of Secretary Lloyd Austin’s posture hearings in Congress "sometime this spring," according to a source in the know.Though China will still be viewed as the number one threat to the United States, the revised strategy will make a larger focus on Russia, the report said.Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.In response, the West has rolled out still more sanctions against Moscow and moved to boost military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO members on the eastern flank.

