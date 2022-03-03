International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Top German Diplomat Calls for End of Discrimination of Russians, Belarusians in Germany
Top German Diplomat Calls for End of Discrimination of Russians, Belarusians in Germany
BERLIN (Sputnik) – The discrimination of Russians and Belarusians who are currently in Germany in the wake of the Russian operation in Ukraine must end, German...
situation in ukraine
germany
ukraine
russia
"The war in Ukraine is Putin's war. Anyone hostile to Belarusians or Russians in Germany attacks not only our fellow citizens but also the basic principles of our coexistence. We stick together. We are stronger than hate," Baerbock tweeted.On Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that she would appeal to the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, concerning harassment of Russian nationals living abroad.
16:13 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 03.03.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) – The discrimination of Russians and Belarusians who are currently in Germany in the wake of the Russian operation in Ukraine must end, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.
"The war in Ukraine is Putin's war. Anyone hostile to Belarusians or Russians in Germany attacks not only our fellow citizens but also the basic principles of our coexistence. We stick together. We are stronger than hate," Baerbock tweeted.
On Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that she would appeal to the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, concerning harassment of Russian nationals living abroad.
