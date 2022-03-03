https://sputniknews.com/20220303/top-german-diplomat-calls-for-end-of-discrimination-of-russians-belarusians-in-germany-1093558599.html

Top German Diplomat Calls for End of Discrimination of Russians, Belarusians in Germany

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The discrimination of Russians and Belarusians who are currently in Germany in the wake of the Russian operation in Ukraine must end, German...

"The war in Ukraine is Putin's war. Anyone hostile to Belarusians or Russians in Germany attacks not only our fellow citizens but also the basic principles of our coexistence. We stick together. We are stronger than hate," Baerbock tweeted.On Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that she would appeal to the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, concerning harassment of Russian nationals living abroad.

