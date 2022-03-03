https://sputniknews.com/20220303/sweden-claims-four-russian-warplanes-violated-its-airspace-1093541438.html

Sweden Claims Four Russian Warplanes Violated Its Airspace

Sweden Claims Four Russian Warplanes Violated Its Airspace

The violation was claimed to have occurred over the formerly demilitarised Baltic island of Gotland, where joint Swedish-Finnish drills are currently being... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T08:13+0000

2022-03-03T08:13+0000

2022-03-03T08:13+0000

baltic sea

news

military & intelligence

russia

finland

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089489745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de7ea0539dac288c74a759d321a8cf96.jpg

Four Russian planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces have claimed.According to the Swedish military, the incident involved two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and two Su-24 bombers. The alleged violation occurred over the sea east of Gotland, and was short-lived.In response, the Swedish Air Force scrambled a Jas 39 Gripen and documented the incident with photographs, a statement from the Swedish military claimed."Based on the current situation, we take the incident very seriously. It is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour on the part of Russia", Air Defence Chief Carl-Johan Edström said.According to Edström, it shows "good preparedness" on Sweden's part. Sweden ensured its territorial integrity and has full control of the situation, Edström said.The alleged violation occurred on the same day as Sweden and Finland were carrying out a joint air and naval exercise on the formerly demilitarised island of Gotland. The Swedish side called the drill a "renewed focus on partnership with Finland".Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist called the purported Russian violation "completely unacceptable" and "extra serious" due to the current security situation. Earlier this week, Swedish Supreme Commander Micael Bydén ventured that Sweden's security policy has deteriorated.In mid-December, the Swedish authorities decided to deploy armoured vehicles and extra military personnel to patrol the streets on the island of Gotland due to "Russia's activities in the region".Moscow has repeatedly stressed that all flights by Russian aircraft were and are being carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states.

baltic sea

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

baltic sea, news, military & intelligence, russia, finland, sweden