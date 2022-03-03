International
BREAKING: Lavrov Says Has No Doubt Solution to Situation in Ukraine Will Be Found, Russian Demands Are Minimal
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/sweden-claims-four-russian-warplanes-violated-its-airspace-1093541438.html
Four Russian planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces have claimed.According to the Swedish military, the incident involved two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and two Su-24 bombers. The alleged violation occurred over the sea east of Gotland, and was short-lived.In response, the Swedish Air Force scrambled a Jas 39 Gripen and documented the incident with photographs, a statement from the Swedish military claimed."Based on the current situation, we take the incident very seriously. It is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour on the part of Russia", Air Defence Chief Carl-Johan Edström said.According to Edström, it shows "good preparedness" on Sweden's part. Sweden ensured its territorial integrity and has full control of the situation, Edström said.The alleged violation occurred on the same day as Sweden and Finland were carrying out a joint air and naval exercise on the formerly demilitarised island of Gotland. The Swedish side called the drill a "renewed focus on partnership with Finland".Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist called the purported Russian violation "completely unacceptable" and "extra serious" due to the current security situation. Earlier this week, Swedish Supreme Commander Micael Bydén ventured that Sweden's security policy has deteriorated.In mid-December, the Swedish authorities decided to deploy armoured vehicles and extra military personnel to patrol the streets on the island of Gotland due to "Russia's activities in the region".Moscow has repeatedly stressed that all flights by Russian aircraft were and are being carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states.
Four Russian planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces have claimed.
According to the Swedish military, the incident involved two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and two Su-24 bombers. The alleged violation occurred over the sea east of Gotland, and was short-lived.
In response, the Swedish Air Force scrambled a Jas 39 Gripen and documented the incident with photographs, a statement from the Swedish military claimed.
"Based on the current situation, we take the incident very seriously. It is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour on the part of Russia", Air Defence Chief Carl-Johan Edström said.
According to Edström, it shows "good preparedness" on Sweden's part. Sweden ensured its territorial integrity and has full control of the situation, Edström said.
The alleged violation occurred on the same day as Sweden and Finland were carrying out a joint air and naval exercise on the formerly demilitarised island of Gotland. The Swedish side called the drill a "renewed focus on partnership with Finland".
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist called the purported Russian violation "completely unacceptable" and "extra serious" due to the current security situation. Earlier this week, Swedish Supreme Commander Micael Bydén ventured that Sweden's security policy has deteriorated.
In mid-December, the Swedish authorities decided to deploy armoured vehicles and extra military personnel to patrol the streets on the island of Gotland due to "Russia's activities in the region".
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that all flights by Russian aircraft were and are being carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states.
