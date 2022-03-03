https://sputniknews.com/20220303/sputnik-stops-broadcasting-in-spain-france-germany-greece-after-eu-ban-1093557622.html

Sputnik Stops Broadcasting in Spain, France, Germany, Greece After EU Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik news agency and radio broadcaster is ending its media presence on Thursday in Spain, France, Germany and Greece following a EU ban. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

In their final address, Sputnik editorial teams stressed that the move was prompted by the actions of the European authorities, which have been working for years to purge a point of view that is different from their own.The Sputnik branches in Spain, France, Germany and Greece also thanked all journalists and experts who worked with them over the years.Earlier this month, the European Union banned the broadcasting and distribution of Sputnik's content, mandating an annulment of all Sputnik licenses and distribution agreements.

