https://sputniknews.com/20220303/sputnik-stops-broadcasting-in-spain-france-germany-greece-after-eu-ban-1093557622.html
15:22 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 03.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik news agency and radio broadcaster is ending its media presence on Thursday in Spain, France, Germany and Greece following a EU ban.
In their final address, Sputnik editorial teams stressed that the move was prompted by the actions of the European authorities, which have been working for years to purge a point of view that is different from their own.
The Sputnik branches in Spain, France, Germany and Greece also thanked all journalists and experts who worked with them over the years.
"We have always been honest with our audience while telling and showing what our colleagues did not write about. Thank you, our audience, that freedom of speech for you is not an empty phrase, but one of the principles of life," the statement read.
Earlier this month, the European Union banned the broadcasting
and distribution of Sputnik's content, mandating an annulment of all Sputnik licenses and distribution agreements.