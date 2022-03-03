Social Media Questions 'Bruise' on Joe Biden's Forehead, But It Appears to Have Explanation
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden gestures while greeting visitors upon his departure from the White House on Ash Wednesday, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 2, 2022
The actual story behind what many have mistaken for a bruise on Joe Biden's forehead is in fact related to the Catholic tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day marking the start of Lent, a period of fasting before Easter.
Some people noticed that US President Joe Biden had what seemed like a "bruise" on his forehead on Wednesday, with social media users swiftly offering many theories on its origin.
The "bruise" drew the attention of several users when the president was delivering his State of the Union address and when he was speaking to the press on Wednesday.
Several users suggested that it was an "old person bruise", while others wondered why "nothing has been said about that".
"Why is no one mentioning the big black bruise on President Biden's forehead?" one Twitter user asked, while another one wondered: "Did he face plant or did he walk into something?"
The ash on Joe Biden's forehead looks like a bruise really completes the whole dazed and confused look. pic.twitter.com/IKSv6CkEUd— Mack✍️🪖 (@beingrealmac2) March 2, 2022
© Photo : Twitter / @ridgebackpopScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @ridgebackpop
However, the explanation was quite simple: Biden, a Catholic, paid tribute to the tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day that kicks off Lent, when believers receive the sign of the cross on their heads in ashes.
© Photo : Twitter / @GreenleeGazetteScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @GreenleeGazette
According to Catholic tradition, the ashes come from palms that were burned during the preceding year's Palm Sunday.
This is not the first time people suspect that Biden got hurt, while he was in fact following Catholic tradition. In 2010, UK reporter Kay Burley even had to apologise when she mistook the Ash Wednesday mark on then-Vice President Joe Biden’s forehead for "a large bruise".