International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/social-media-questions-bruise-on-joe-bidens-forehead-but-it-appears-to-have-explanation-1093555098.html
Social Media Questions 'Bruise' on Joe Biden's Forehead, But It Appears to Have Explanation
Social Media Questions 'Bruise' on Joe Biden's Forehead, But It Appears to Have Explanation
The actual story behind what many have mistaken for a bruise on Joe Biden's forehead is in fact related to the Catholic tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T16:21+0000
2022-03-03T16:21+0000
us
joe biden
ash
catholic
social media
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093557080_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_41e8d07e1a1c03226d048ff5a99fdb47.jpg
Some people noticed that US President Joe Biden had what seemed like a "bruise" on his forehead on Wednesday, with social media users swiftly offering many theories on its origin.The "bruise" drew the attention of several users when the president was delivering his State of the Union address and when he was speaking to the press on Wednesday.Several users suggested that it was an "old person bruise", while others wondered why "nothing has been said about that"."Why is no one mentioning the big black bruise on President Biden's forehead?" one Twitter user asked, while another one wondered: "Did he face plant or did he walk into something?"However, the explanation was quite simple: Biden, a Catholic, paid tribute to the tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day that kicks off Lent, when believers receive the sign of the cross on their heads in ashes.According to Catholic tradition, the ashes come from palms that were burned during the preceding year's Palm Sunday.This is not the first time people suspect that Biden got hurt, while he was in fact following Catholic tradition. In 2010, UK reporter Kay Burley even had to apologise when she mistook the Ash Wednesday mark on then-Vice President Joe Biden’s forehead for "a large bruise".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093557080_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23d4828b7161d4203bcdce12143c3c94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, ash, catholic, social media, viral

Social Media Questions 'Bruise' on Joe Biden's Forehead, But It Appears to Have Explanation

16:21 GMT 03.03.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden gestures while greeting visitors upon his departure from the White House on Ash Wednesday, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 2, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures while greeting visitors upon his departure from the White House on Ash Wednesday, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
SubscribeGoogle news
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The actual story behind what many have mistaken for a bruise on Joe Biden's forehead is in fact related to the Catholic tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day marking the start of Lent, a period of fasting before Easter.
Some people noticed that US President Joe Biden had what seemed like a "bruise" on his forehead on Wednesday, with social media users swiftly offering many theories on its origin.
The "bruise" drew the attention of several users when the president was delivering his State of the Union address and when he was speaking to the press on Wednesday.
Several users suggested that it was an "old person bruise", while others wondered why "nothing has been said about that".
"Why is no one mentioning the big black bruise on President Biden's forehead?" one Twitter user asked, while another one wondered: "Did he face plant or did he walk into something?"
© Photo : Twitter / @ridgebackpopScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @ridgebackpop
However, the explanation was quite simple: Biden, a Catholic, paid tribute to the tradition of Ash Wednesday - the day that kicks off Lent, when believers receive the sign of the cross on their heads in ashes.
© Photo : Twitter / @GreenleeGazetteScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @GreenleeGazette
According to Catholic tradition, the ashes come from palms that were burned during the preceding year's Palm Sunday.
This is not the first time people suspect that Biden got hurt, while he was in fact following Catholic tradition. In 2010, UK reporter Kay Burley even had to apologise when she mistook the Ash Wednesday mark on then-Vice President Joe Biden’s forehead for "a large bruise".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала