BREAKING: Lavrov Says Has No Doubt Solution to Situation in Ukraine Will Be Found, Russian Demands Are Minimal
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place in Belarus on Thursday.
situation in ukraine
sergei lavrov
russia
ukraine
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is talking to Russian and foreign media in Moscow.This comes against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine which has entered its eighth day. On 24 February, the Russian military together with militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country following continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes while doing everything possible to ensure the safe passage of civilians so that they can flee areas close to the frontline. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to Int'l Media Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine

09:16 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 03.03.2022)
The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place in Belarus on Thursday.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is talking to Russian and foreign media in Moscow.
This comes against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine which has entered its eighth day.
On 24 February, the Russian military together with militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country following continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.
Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes while doing everything possible to ensure the safe passage of civilians so that they can flee areas close to the frontline.
