https://sputniknews.com/20220303/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-talks-to-intl-media-amid-moscows-op-in-ukraine-1093541081.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to Int'l Media Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to Int'l Media Amid Moscow's Op in Ukraine

The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place in Belarus on Thursday. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T09:16+0000

2022-03-03T09:16+0000

2022-03-03T09:26+0000

situation in ukraine

sergei lavrov

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208152_0:197:2945:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1cef542fb6cef3a1fdc58649284fe36b.jpg

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is talking to Russian and foreign media in Moscow.This comes against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine which has entered its eighth day. On 24 February, the Russian military together with militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country following continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes while doing everything possible to ensure the safe passage of civilians so that they can flee areas close to the frontline. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to Int'l Media as Russian Op in Ukraine Continues Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to Int'l Media as Russian Op in Ukraine Continues 2022-03-03T09:16+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, видео