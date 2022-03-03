https://sputniknews.com/20220303/russia-ukraine-agree-on-format-of-humanitarian-corridors-for-civilians-negotiator-says-1093562478.html

Russia, Ukraine Agree on Format of Humanitarian Corridors for Civilians, Negotiator Says

Delegations of the two countries recently finished a second round of negotiations. The sides failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire or ending the Russian... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and Ukraine negotiated a format for humanitarian corridors for the exit of Ukrainian civilians from cities, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated. They also discussed prospects of a temporary ceasefire for regions around humanitarian corridors, he added.Another member of the Russian delegation to the negotiations, Leonid Slutsky, said that an understanding on the matter was reached, but the two sides' militaries are yet to determine the details. He added that the military will soon negotiate the establishment of humanitarian corridors.The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN will also discuss mechanisms for the coordination of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.Ukraine’s representative in negotiations with Russia, Mikhail Podolyak, confirmed that the sides reached an understanding on the issue of establishing humanitarian corridors. He said they will be used for evacuating civilians and to ship medicine and food to the areas affected most by the fighting.

