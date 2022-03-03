https://sputniknews.com/20220303/republican-marjorie-taylor-greene-slams-biden-as-mentally-incompetent-1093550761.html

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Biden as 'Mentally Incompetent'

During President Joe Biden's State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday night, Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to start a "build the wall" chant as... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at President Joe Biden over his recent State of the Union address, slamming POTUS as a "mentally incompetent" person.Greene launched her verbal attack on Biden during a 30-minute speech on the Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative media company that is known for livestreaming rallies in support of former US President Donald Trump.In an apparent nod to Ukraine, the congresswoman accused POTUS of allegedly sending "thousands of American troops over to Eastern Europe to defend another country's border", following the beginning of a Russian special operation on 24 February aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" Ukraine.She also claimed that it was "no wonder America is weak" and added that Biden purportedly "puts America last" as he is "literally serving China and the world". The Georgia representative described POTUS as a "globalist […] for the interest of China and for the interest of Russia".Separately, the Congresswoman referred to POTUS' son, claiming that "the president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has [the] contents of Hunter Biden's laptop and much more to blackmail him".She then went further by arguing, "[..] all he [the US president] cares about is protecting Hunter Biden and he will not protect any of us. This is why I have introduced four articles of impeachment on Joe Biden".Joe Biden's Approval Ratings Plummet A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll has, meanwhile, showed that Biden's approval rating has dropped to 37%, with 55% disapproving, down 4 percentage points since November and 15 points since April 2021.A whole slew of factors is keeping Biden's approval numbers low, such as his handling of the Ukraine situation, the COVID-19 pandemic response, a migration border crisis, and his mental sharpness.Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal A scandal surrounding the so-called "laptop from hell" purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden dates back to October 2020, when the New York Post published a piece about two alleged emails that Biden's son reportedly received from a top official at the Ukrainian company Burisma when he was on the board of the firm.In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharsky purportedly asked Hunter Biden to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another email, dated April 2015, Pozharsky thanked the younger Biden for arranging his meeting with the 52-year-old's father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden.The alleged emails were reportedly sourced from the hard drive of a damaged laptop, said to belong to Hunter Biden that was dropped off for repairs at a shop in his home state of Delaware. POTUS, for his part, has repeatedly insisted that he's never had anything to do with his son's business dealings, slamming the allegations against Hunter Biden as "smears from [former US President] Donald Trump's henchmen".

