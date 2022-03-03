International
Russia, Ukraine Agree on Format of Humanitarian Corridors for Civilians, Russian Delegation Head Says
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Amid Russian Op in Ukraine
President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Amid Russian Op in Ukraine
This comes amid expectations that Russian and Ukrainian delegations will achieve a breakthrough during the second round of talks in Belarus later on Thursday. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Security Council on Thursday, 3 March.On 24 February, the Russian military and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, mean to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following a breakdown in negotiations and continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are not launching any strikes on Ukrainian cities and only target the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Amid Russian Op in Ukraine

16:52 GMT 03.03.2022
This comes amid expectations that Russian and Ukrainian delegations will achieve a breakthrough during the second round of talks in Belarus later on Thursday.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Security Council on Thursday, 3 March.
On 24 February, the Russian military and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, mean to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following a breakdown in negotiations and continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.
Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are not launching any strikes on Ukrainian cities and only target the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.
