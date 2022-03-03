https://sputniknews.com/20220303/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-amid-russian-op-in-ukraine-1093546188.html

President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Amid Russian Op in Ukraine

This comes amid expectations that Russian and Ukrainian delegations will achieve a breakthrough during the second round of talks in Belarus later on Thursday. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Security Council on Thursday, 3 March.On 24 February, the Russian military and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine, mean to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following a breakdown in negotiations and continued Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are not launching any strikes on Ukrainian cities and only target the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

