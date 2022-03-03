https://sputniknews.com/20220303/not-true-psg-sporting-director-leonardo-rubbishes-reports-of-222-mln-offer-to-kylian-mbappe-1093548095.html

'Not True': PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Rubbishes Reports of $222 Mln Offer to Kylian Mbappe

'Not True': PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Rubbishes Reports of $222 Mln Offer to Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has remained steadfast in rebuffing multiple offers from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including their latest offer last month. While multiple... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

PSG's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo has dismissed reports that the Ligue 1 side has offered a whopping $222 million contract to Kylian Mbappe, with the club going all out to keep their star man in Paris.The former AS Monaco forward continues to decline everything which is being offered to him by PSG, including the chance to become the highest paid footballer on earth ahead of teammate Lionel Messi.While their efforts so far have been futile, Mauricio Pochettino and the club's board have refused to crack down on their attempts and are still hoping to turn the tide in their favour.However, a report from Spain's outlet Marca stated that Mbappe has already made up his mind about his future in France.The same publication declared that playing for Real Madrid has been his long-desired dream and he's almost certain to fulfill it come July.Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of June.

