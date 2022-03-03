https://sputniknews.com/20220303/not-true-psg-sporting-director-leonardo-rubbishes-reports-of-222-mln-offer-to-kylian-mbappe-1093548095.html
'Not True': PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Rubbishes Reports of $222 Mln Offer to Kylian Mbappe
PSG's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo has dismissed reports that the Ligue 1 side has offered a whopping $222 million contract to Kylian Mbappe, with the club going all out to keep their star man in Paris.The former AS Monaco forward continues to decline everything which is being offered to him by PSG, including the chance to become the highest paid footballer on earth ahead of teammate Lionel Messi.While their efforts so far have been futile, Mauricio Pochettino and the club's board have refused to crack down on their attempts and are still hoping to turn the tide in their favour.However, a report from Spain's outlet Marca stated that Mbappe has already made up his mind about his future in France.The same publication declared that playing for Real Madrid has been his long-desired dream and he's almost certain to fulfill it come July.Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of June.
Kylian Mbappe has remained steadfast in rebuffing multiple offers from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including their latest offer last month. While multiple reports have speculated about the exact amount of the French outfit's new deal for the World Cup winner, several media outlets have claimed that it was in the vicinity of $222 million.
PSG's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo has dismissed reports that the Ligue 1 side has offered a whopping $222 million contract to Kylian Mbappe
, with the club going all out to keep their star man in Paris.
"That's not true, we haven't sent a precise offer", Leonardo told the country's revered newspaper L'Equipe about the swirling speculation over PSG's new offer to Mbappe, which was eventually rejected by the 23-year-old as per Spanish media.
The former AS Monaco forward continues to decline everything which is being offered to him by PSG, including the chance to become the highest paid footballer on earth ahead of teammate Lionel Messi
.
While their efforts so far have been futile, Mauricio Pochettino and the club's board have refused to crack down on their attempts and are still hoping to turn the tide in their favour.
"Our chances of keeping him? I can't say, but we have possibilities. As long as there is no signature, we will try everything, we will do everything to keep him", the Argentine sports administrator explained.
However, a report from Spain's outlet Marca stated that Mbappe has already made up his mind about his future in France.
The same publication declared that playing for Real Madrid
has been his long-desired dream and he's almost certain to fulfill it come July.
Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of June.