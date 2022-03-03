https://sputniknews.com/20220303/mysterious-alien-like-creature-spotted-in-sydney-after-massive-rain-biologists-clueless---video-1093536881.html

Mysterious 'Alien-Like' Creature Spotted in Sydney After Massive Rain, Biologists Clueless - Video

Biologists are investigating a mysterious creature that was spotted on 28 February in the Marrickville suburb of Sydney, Australia. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Amid heavy rains in Sydney, the discovery of a strange "alien-like" creature has left biologists baffled.A jogger, identified as Harry Hayes, spotted a grey embryo of a bizzare animal-shaped creature with eyes open and a trunk-like figure extending out of its body.Hayes made a video and uploaded it on Instagram in which the creature can be seen completely immobile lying on the road as he tries to move it with a stick.Shortly thereafter the video went viral leaving netizens curious as they reposted it on their social media handles.Some netizens have since commented that the mysterious creature could be a "shark embryo or some other sea creature". Others believe it to be an "alien".Unable to recognise the creature, Australian Biologist Ellie took to Twitter and shared a picture of this mysterious creature, asking users to help her in finding its identity.

