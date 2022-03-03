https://sputniknews.com/20220303/mr-olympia-here-i-go-biden-works-out-every-day-before-coming-to-office-says-wh-chief-of-staff-1093549617.html

Mr Olympia, Here I Go: Biden Works Out Every Day Before Coming to Office, Says WH Chief of Staff

The Democrat’s multiple gaffes, during which he froze while answering questions, he mixed up countries or forgot the names of his officials, prompted rumours and concerns about Biden’s fitness and resulted in calls to undergo cognitive test. In late 2021, POTUS underwent a medical test, which showed that he is fit to run the country.

US President Joe Biden works out every day before coming to the Oval office and is in “great mental and physical health”, the White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has said in an interview with the Economic Club of Washington. Klain said that although Biden, 79, is the oldest president in the history of the United States, age doesn’t hold him back.Klain also commented on Biden’s performance in office, saying that "there is a lot of confidence" in POTUS. "I hear from people all around the country - Democrats and Republicans - that they're very glad he's the person in the Oval Office right now," Klain said.However, opinion polls appear to suggest otherwise: a survey conducted by ABC News/Washington Post showed that only 37 percent of respondents approve of Joe Biden’s performance, and 55 percent disapprove of it. Experts attribute the sharp fall in approval (from above 50 percent when the Democrat started his term) to the botched withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan last summer, vaccine mandates for federal workers and his economic policy.The widespread discussions over Joe Biden’s health started last March when he stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One three times. Biden’s numerous gaffes, during which he forgot or mixed up names of his officials and froze while answering questions, have prompted concerns about his mental health. His most recent blunders came while talking about the US campaign in Afghanistan when he called the country first Ukraine and then Iraq.A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports last summer, showed that 52 percent of respondents were "not confident" that Biden was physically and mentally up to the job.Earlier this month, a group of Republican lawmakers led by Congressman Ronny Jackson sent a letter to POTUS, his physician and chief medical adviser, saying that Biden needs to undergo a cognitive test. Jackson, himself a physician, previously said that the Democrat will resign before his term ends or face the 25th amendment, which is invoked when a president dies, resigns, or is deemed unfit for office.

