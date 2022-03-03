https://sputniknews.com/20220303/moscows-relations-with-west-will-recover-from-record-low-russian-diplomat-believes-1093544132.html

Moscow's Relations With West Will Recover From Record Low, Russian Diplomat Believes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations of Russia with the US and the West, in general, will rebound from the current record low, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey...

"I am sure that we will push off from this bottom and begin to even out relations. This requires the political will of the West, primarily from the United States," Ryabkov said.At the same time, the diplomat noted that the relations will no longer be the same, adding that Russia and the West can start to move towards "something new."Moscow is currently working on mitigating the damage from the sanctions imposed by the US and the EU in the wake of Russia's operation in Ukraine, the official said."We warn our opponents, our adversaries, against escalation. We do not escalate [the situation] ourselves," he added.

