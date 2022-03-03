International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Moscow's Relations With West Will Recover From Record Low, Russian Diplomat Believes

09:42 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 03.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Mikhail VoskresenskyMinistry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations of Russia with the US and the West, in general, will rebound from the current record low, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia's RBC.
"I am sure that we will push off from this bottom and begin to even out relations. This requires the political will of the West, primarily from the United States," Ryabkov said.
At the same time, the diplomat noted that the relations will no longer be the same, adding that Russia and the West can start to move towards "something new."
Moscow is currently working on mitigating the damage from the sanctions imposed by the US and the EU in the wake of Russia's operation in Ukraine, the official said.
"We warn our opponents, our adversaries, against escalation. We do not escalate [the situation] ourselves," he added.
