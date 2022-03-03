https://sputniknews.com/20220303/moscows-relations-with-west-will-recover-from-record-low-russian-diplomat-believes-1093544132.html
Moscow's Relations With West Will Recover From Record Low, Russian Diplomat Believes
Moscow's Relations With West Will Recover From Record Low, Russian Diplomat Believes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations of Russia with the US and the West, in general, will rebound from the current record low, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T09:42+0000
2022-03-03T09:42+0000
2022-03-03T10:15+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
sergey ryabkov
west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093357769_0:14:3114:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_3586691da92b22ded0a1baab86975dba.jpg
"I am sure that we will push off from this bottom and begin to even out relations. This requires the political will of the West, primarily from the United States," Ryabkov said.At the same time, the diplomat noted that the relations will no longer be the same, adding that Russia and the West can start to move towards "something new."Moscow is currently working on mitigating the damage from the sanctions imposed by the US and the EU in the wake of Russia's operation in Ukraine, the official said."We warn our opponents, our adversaries, against escalation. We do not escalate [the situation] ourselves," he added.
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093357769_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c452cf208726bbe678ad58c7bbd137df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergey ryabkov, west
Moscow's Relations With West Will Recover From Record Low, Russian Diplomat Believes
09:42 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 03.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations of Russia with the US and the West, in general, will rebound from the current record low, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia's RBC.
"I am sure that we will push off from this bottom and begin to even out relations. This requires the political will of the West, primarily from the United States," Ryabkov said.
At the same time, the diplomat noted that the relations will no longer be the same, adding that Russia and the West can start to move towards "something new."
Moscow is currently working on mitigating the damage from the sanctions imposed by the US and the EU in the wake of Russia's operation in Ukraine, the official said.
"We warn our opponents, our adversaries, against escalation. We do not escalate [the situation] ourselves," he added.