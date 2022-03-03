International
BREAKING: Lavrov Says Has No Doubt Solution to Situation in Ukraine Will Be Found, Russian Demands Are Minimal
25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Moscow: 'West Can't Pretend It Wasn't Ideologist of Ukraine-Russian Confrontation'
Moscow: 'West Can't Pretend It Wasn't Ideologist of Ukraine-Russian Confrontation'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia tried to prevent the current development of events around Ukraine, but the West preferred not to notice this and now forgets about... 03.03.2022
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
The diplomat called the Russian operation a forced move, after all the negotiations, compromises, clarifications, and explanations failed.Western countries cannot pretend that they are not involved in this, that they were not "the ideologists of the intra-Ukrainian confrontation and confrontation of Ukraine, primarily, with Russia", she added.Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, the diplomat said that it is difficult to judge how long-term the sanctions will turn out to be, noting everything can still return to normalcy.
Moscow: 'West Can't Pretend It Wasn't Ideologist of Ukraine-Russian Confrontation'

08:42 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 03.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia tried to prevent the current development of events around Ukraine, but the West preferred not to notice this and now forgets about its own responsibility in the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
The diplomat called the Russian operation a forced move, after all the negotiations, compromises, clarifications, and explanations failed.

"We tried to prevent this result for many years, not weeks, not months, using all the possibilities and all the tactics. But can they really sink to such a level that they do not take responsibility for their own complicity in the collapse of Ukraine", Zakharova told the YouTube show Soloviev Live.

Western countries cannot pretend that they are not involved in this, that they were not "the ideologists of the intra-Ukrainian confrontation and confrontation of Ukraine, primarily, with Russia", she added.
Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, the diplomat said that it is difficult to judge how long-term the sanctions will turn out to be, noting everything can still return to normalcy.
