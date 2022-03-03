https://sputniknews.com/20220303/moscow-west-cant-pretend-it-wasnt-ideologist-of-ukraine-russian-confrontation-1093542102.html

Moscow: 'West Can't Pretend It Wasn't Ideologist of Ukraine-Russian Confrontation'

Russia tried to prevent the current development of events around Ukraine, but the West preferred not to notice this

The diplomat called the Russian operation a forced move, after all the negotiations, compromises, clarifications, and explanations failed.Western countries cannot pretend that they are not involved in this, that they were not "the ideologists of the intra-Ukrainian confrontation and confrontation of Ukraine, primarily, with Russia", she added.Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, the diplomat said that it is difficult to judge how long-term the sanctions will turn out to be, noting everything can still return to normalcy.

