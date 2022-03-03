https://sputniknews.com/20220303/moscow-region-businesses-participate-in-arts-and-crafts-trade-fair-in-paris-1093550677.html
Moscow Region Businesses Participate in Arts and Crafts Trade Fair in Paris
Moscow Region Businesses Participate in Arts and Crafts Trade Fair in Paris
Moscow (Sputnik) – Seven enterprises from the Moscow Region are taking part in the "Art of Living Russian" arts and crafts trade fair in Paris, the Committee for Tourism of the Moscow Region announced.
“Seven companies of folk arts and crafts of the Moscow Region took part in the trade fair. The participants included Dulevsky Porcelain Production Cooperative, Verbilki Porcelain Factory, Fedoskino Factory of Miniature Painting, Zhostovo Decorative Painting Factory, Pavlovo Posad Shawl Manufactory, Gzhel Porcelain Factory, ‘Gzhel Association’ CJSC”, the committee said.
The Art of Living Russian Exhibition is dedicated to the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia and will run until 4 March. As many as 19 Russian companies presented their products, the press release added.