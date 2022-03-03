https://sputniknews.com/20220303/moscow-region-businesses-participate-in-arts-and-crafts-trade-fair-in-paris-1093550677.html

Moscow Region Businesses Participate in Arts and Crafts Trade Fair in Paris

Moscow Region Businesses Participate in Arts and Crafts Trade Fair in Paris

Moscow (Sputnik) – Seven enterprises from the Moscow Region are taking part in the "Art of Living Russian" arts and crafts trade fair in Paris, the Committee... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T12:12+0000

2022-03-03T12:12+0000

2022-03-03T12:12+0000

moscow

paris

arts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093550568_0:237:3116:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_fd8023c46d484cb30244a81a1f33eff6.jpg

“Seven companies of folk arts and crafts of the Moscow Region took part in the trade fair. The participants included Dulevsky Porcelain Production Cooperative, Verbilki Porcelain Factory, Fedoskino Factory of Miniature Painting, Zhostovo Decorative Painting Factory, Pavlovo Posad Shawl Manufactory, Gzhel Porcelain Factory, ‘Gzhel Association’ CJSC”, the committee said.The Art of Living Russian Exhibition is dedicated to the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia and will run until 4 March. As many as 19 Russian companies presented their products, the press release added.

moscow

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

moscow, paris, arts