LIVE UPDATES: Brent Oil Price Surpasses $118 Per Barrel for First Time Since 2013 Amid Russian Op

Since 24 February Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose authorities appealed to Moscow for assistance amid the ongoing shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces.
As the Russian special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine continues, it is expected that Russian and Ukrainian delegations will hold a second round of peace negotiations in Belarus on Thursday. The Russian delegation arrived at the talks on Wednesday, while the Ukrainian delegation is set to arrive on Thursday morning.
The first round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were held in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday. The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Ukrainian President Zelensky's office had said that "the key issue of the negotiations is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine".
Medinsky said on Monday after the talks that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to hold a new round of negotiations in Belarus within the next few days.
06:35 GMT 03.03.2022
Germany Reportedly Intends to Supply Ukraine With 2,700 Anti-Aircraft Missiles
06:25 GMT 03.03.2022
All Russian Specialists Have Left Space Centre in French Guiana in Response to EU Sanctions
06:18 GMT 03.03.2022
Targeted Strikes Against Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol Possible If They Don’t Surrender - DPR Head
06:12 GMT 03.03.2022
Militants From 'Azov', 'Right Sector' Prevent Civilians From Leaving Mariupol Through Humanitarian Corridors, DPR Head Says
06:03 GMT 03.03.2022
Brazil’s Embraer Suspends Supply, Technical Support in Russia Amid Sanctions
Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer Embraer has announced it is suspending the supply of components and technical support in Russia due to international sanctions.
"Embraer is closely monitoring the development of the situation, complies and will continue to comply with international sanctions against Russia and several regions of Ukraine," Embraer said in a press release, as quoted by CNN Brasil on Wednesday evening.
The supply of spare parts, maintenance, and technical support services for customers affected by the sanctions are now suspended, according to the press release.
05:56 GMT 03.03.2022
Brent Oil Price Surpasses $118 Per Barrel for the First Time Since February 2013
05:03 GMT 03.03.2022
South Korea Reportedly Wants Its Firms to Be Excluded From Exports Sanctions Against Russia
South Korea is trying to leave its companies excluded from the exports sanctions against Russia that are not about strategic materials and are discussing the issue with the United States, media reported on Thursday.
According to the Yonhap news agency, South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is currently on a visit to the United States where he hoped to reach an agreement on the issue with Washington.
The US Department of Commerce introduced the so-called Foreign-Produced Direct Product (FDPR) regulation toward Russia, according to which companies from third countries that are using US technologies for producing goods must get a special permit to export these goods to a nation under sanctions.
Unlike many other countries allied with the United States, South Korea introduced exports control only on strategic materials while other trade options with Russia would be a subject to the talks with Washington.
04:50 GMT 03.03.2022
Brent Oil Price Surpasses $116 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since 9 September 2013
The price for Brent oil has surpassed $116 per barrel for the first time since 9 September 2013, trading data showed.
As of 02:48 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent oil increased by 1.81% to $116.63 per barrel.