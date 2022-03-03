https://sputniknews.com/20220303/international-paralympic-committee-suspends-participation-of-athletes-from-russia-in-beijing-games-1093539890.html

International Paralympic Committee Suspends Participation of Athletes From Russia in Beijing Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has suspended the participation of Russian athletes in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.The event is due to take place in the Chinese capital between 4 March and 13 March.The committe said in a statement on Thursday that "following a specially convened meeting, the IPC Governing Board has decided to refuse the athlete entries from the RPC and NPC Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games"."This means that para athletes from these respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games which open on 4 March 2022", the statement pointed out.

