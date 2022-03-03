https://sputniknews.com/20220303/indian-students-fleeing-kharkov-accuse-ukrainian-forces-of-threatening-them-1093538830.html

Indian Students Fleeing Kharkov Accuse Ukrainian Forces of Threatening Them

Russian Ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said at a press conference on Wednesday that both countries are working intensely to create safe corridors... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Indian students fleeing the Ukrainian city of Kharkov have accused the country's military of threatening to "shoot" them if they tried to board a train to the western city of Lvov, as per an eyewitness account.The advisory, the second of the day, urged Indians in Kharkov (including those at the station) to leave the city "immediately in light of the deteriorating security situation" and proceed to Pesochin, Babai, and Bezlyudovka, three towns within a distance of 11-16 kilometres of Kharkov. The advisory urged Indians to leave for the destinations "on foot" if they were unable to find any other means of transport.The first Indian advisory issued earlier that day urged Indians to reach the three towns by 6 p.m. (Eastern European Standard Time)."Many of us were forced to walk on foot to the places mentioned in the advisory", says Dixit, who finally managed to reach Pesochin safely.At a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian advisories were issued on the basis of input received from Russia.Besides Dixit's account, several videos posted on social media as well as reports in the Indian media have also documented the mistreatment allegedly suffered by Indian students at the hands of Ukrainian forces as they tried to flee Kharkov, Ukraine's second-largest city.The English daily The Times of India reported on Thursday morning that Ukrainian guards beat up Indian men trying to board trains at a Kharkov metro station.A minister in the Indian state of Karnataka, governed by federally ruling BJP, also posted a video saying that a group of girls were allowed to leave Kharkov by train yesterday (Wednesday), while the boys in the same group were barred from boarding the train.Indian Students Being Taken 'Hostage' by Ukraine, Putin Tells ModiRussian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephone call on Wednesday that some Indian students had been "taken hostage" by Ukrainian security forces as they tried to flee Kharkov for Belgorod, a Russian city close to the Ukrainian border.A Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing Wednesday evening that the Indian students were asked to leave the country via the Polish border, thus taking them through territory where "active hostilities" have been taking place.The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry claimed soon after Moscow's charge, that the evacuation of Indian and other foreign students was obstructed due to Russian military operations in the region.The Indian Foreign Ministry Thursday morning claimed that it hadn's received any reports about a "hostage situation" involving Indian students in Ukraine."We have requested support from Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking our students from Kharkov and neighbouring areas to the western parts of the country", a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

