How Ukraine Fits Into The Anti-Black Politics of The US

How Ukraine Fits Into The Anti-Black Politics of The US

Biden Casts Himself As War President In SOTU, Africans Face Racism At Ukrainian Borders, IPCC Releases Another Damning Climate Change Report

How Ukraine Fits Into The Anti-Black Politics of The US Biden Casts Himself As War President In SOTU, Africans Face Racism At Ukrainian Borders, IPCC Releases Another Damning Climate Change Report

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss Joe Boden’s State of The Union address and what it reveals about the priorities of the Democratic Party, the anti-Putin and anti-Russia rhetoric in the address as support for Ukraine was on full display among members of Congress, and Joe Biden’s clear ploy to use this speech to use public opinion against China and Russia to bolster his chances at reelection.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss the racism faced by African and Caribbean immigrants attempting to escape Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the focus on condemning Putin and relative inaction by many African organizations and embassies to help people leave Ukraine, the efforts of the Indian government to provide flights to evacuate its citizens to surrounding countries in response to the racism from European authorities, the geopolitical and recent historical contours of the current migration crisis, and what this crisis reveals about racism faced by African people all over the world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss the damning IPCC report outlining the catastrophic impacts of climate change that will disproportionately impact the people least responsible for climate change, the lackluster and anemic plans to combat climate change presented by Joe Biden and killed by Senate Democrats as they continue to use climate catastrophe as a campaign issue, and the need for organizing among poor, working, and oppressed communities to mitigate the effects of climate change and fill the gaps that the US government won’t address.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the ongoing crisis over Russian military operations in Ukraine and the western world’s decision to wage economic warfare against Russia and its people, the history of NATO around the world and why that history is not well known, why the conflict over Ukraine and NATO aggression matters to Black people despite the common assertion that it is a conflict between white people, and how Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court perpetuates the interests of the Black misleadership class against the Black working class.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

