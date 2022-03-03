https://sputniknews.com/20220303/hooliganism-in-their-brains-chief-of-indias-trinamool-congress-slams-bjp-after-alleged-attack-1093550951.html

'Hooliganism in Their Brains': Chief of India's Trinamool Congress Slams BJP After Alleged Attack

India's West Bengal State Chief and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who is a fiery critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers of attacking her car.On Wednesday, Banerjee came across a few goons who purportedly attacked her car while she was heading to participate in a Ganga Aarti (a prayer for the holy Ganges River) in the state's Varanasi district.Banerjee was also shown a black flag by the Hindu group Yuva Vahini, whose supporters also chanted slogans against her while she was attending the prayer on the banks of the Ganges River.Varanasi is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi. The state polls here are due to be held on 7 March, which will be the last phase of the ongoing elections.The result of the 403-seat state assembly election will be announced on 10 March.

