https://sputniknews.com/20220303/hindu-godman-demands-boycott-of-muslim-vendors-days-after-bajrang-dal-group-members-murder-1093536711.html

Hindu Godman Demands Boycott of Muslim Vendors Days After 'Bajrang Dal' Group Member's Murder

Hindu Godman Demands Boycott of Muslim Vendors Days After 'Bajrang Dal' Group Member's Murder

Harsha, a 26-year-old member of the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal, was stabbed to death on 20 February in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The organisation's activists... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T11:42+0000

2022-03-03T11:42+0000

2022-03-03T11:42+0000

india

india

karnataka state

karnataka

hindus

hinduism

muslim

muslim

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093549767_0:123:3071:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fecae663d73edf43f97c66ca9b56a4.jpg

A video has surfaced on social media in which a self-proclaimed Godman in the Indian state of Karnataka is seen making a public call to Hindus to boycott Muslim businesses and not to buy any products from them. In the video that later went viral, actor-turned-Godman Rishikumar Swami, can be seen clad in a saffron robe. Surrounded by a handful of people, he takes an oath at the deceased Harsha's memorial service in the local Kannada language, demanding a boycott of Muslim products.According to reports in the Indian media, he's also using derogatory terms to describe the Muslim community."...You have chopped our boy into pieces...We will take 10 heads for one head of our guy. The Hindu community will not rest...", said Rishikumar Swami while speaking at the memorial service.In January, Rishikumar Swami was arrested for demanding the demolition of a mosque in the Srirangapatna area of the state. But this time police are yet to register an official complaint against him.The killing of Hindu group member Harsha took place amid an ongoing row over hijabs in Karnataka. It started in January after a group of hijab-wearing Muslim girls were barred from entering their classroom at a pre-university college. Soon, it led to protests in different parts of the state.Meanwhile, some media reports said that the Bajrang Dal worker was killed for allegedly posting anti-hijab posts on Facebook. However, police have denied the reports and arrested ten people for Harsha's murder.Police have said that Harsha's death is a case of rivalry between two local gangs — Hindutva and Muslim gangs. It has refuted the allegation of any Muslim organisations being involved.

india

karnataka state

karnataka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, karnataka state, karnataka, hindus, hinduism, muslim, muslim