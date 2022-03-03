International
BREAKING: US Military Intel Launched Large-Scale Campaign to Recruit PMC Contractors for Ukraine – Russian MoD
Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen Inks New Contract With Red Bull Racing
Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen Inks New Contract With Red Bull Racing
Verstappen is not only the youngest driver ever to compete on the F1 circuit, but also to win a race as well - a feat the Belgian-Dutch racer accomplished... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has inked a new contract with his current employers, Red Bull Racing (RBR), extending his stay at the United Kingdom-based team until 2028, Motorsport.com reports.Verstappen's previous contract with RBR was set to expire at the end of next year. However, with Verstappen showing his prowess throughout the last season, taking Lewis Hamilton head-on in almost every race, he has now been rewarded with a five-year extension in his contract."Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision", the Dutchman said after signing the deal. "I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term", he added. Verstappen will kickstart the defence of his world title with the Bahrain GP on 20 March.
sport, formula 1, formula one, grand prix, lewis hamilton, driver, world champion, red bull, red bull racing, contract, bahrain

Verstappen is not only the youngest driver ever to compete on the F1 circuit, but also to win a race as well - a feat the Belgian-Dutch racer accomplished after clinching the Spanish Grand Prix (GP) title in 2016. Last year, he won his first world championship trophy, beating defending champion Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion in Abu Dhabi.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has inked a new contract with his current employers, Red Bull Racing (RBR), extending his stay at the United Kingdom-based team until 2028, Motorsport.com reports.
Verstappen's previous contract with RBR was set to expire at the end of next year.
However, with Verstappen showing his prowess throughout the last season, taking Lewis Hamilton head-on in almost every race, he has now been rewarded with a five-year extension in his contract.
"Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision", the Dutchman said after signing the deal.
"I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term", he added.
Verstappen will kickstart the defence of his world title with the Bahrain GP on 20 March.
