Former Louisville Cop Acquitted on All Charges Stemming From Fatal Raid of Breonna Taylor's Home

Former Louisville Cop Acquitted on All Charges Stemming From Fatal Raid of Breonna Taylor's Home

Ex-officer Brett Hankison was acquitted of all three counts of felony wanton endangerment during a botched police raid which killed Breonna Taylor, a Black... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

The former Louisville Metro Police Department detective was the only officer charged in connection with the March 12, 2020 shooting, though those charges were not related to her death. Taylor's heartbroken family has been trying to push criminal charges against officers they believe to be responsible for her death. On the sixth day of the trial, a jury deliberated for three hours and acquitted Hankison of all three charges which each carried a max sentence of five years in prison. The charges were not for the death of Taylor, but for endangering the couple who lived next door to Taylor and her boyfriend. Taylor and her boyfriend has been asleep in their beds when they were awoken by what they assumed was an intruder. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, used his legally owned gun to fire a single shot which wounded Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly's leg. The non-fatal warning shot prompted white officers Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison who were not in uniform but were wearing plain clothes, to shoot 32 times into the dark, shooting Taylor six times. Similar to the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Taylor's death set off national outrage and prompted severe backlash and retaliation from the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests over no-knock warrants. The police tactic was highly used during sometime between the 1990s and the 2000s during the height of the United States' "war on drugs". “You have to go back years to understand why we have no knocks,” said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. “They were developed as a tool, through courts, for the preservation of evidence … primarily crack cocaine. That’s no longer the case, and hasn’t been for at least ten years. (We)’ve been strongly teaching, advocating, for other alternatives.”The fatal shooting

